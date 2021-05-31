Whangarei Set To Soon See Punchy Property Brokers Branding Around Town

Whangarei will soon see the punchy Property Brokers branding and friendly local faces out in the community. Property Brokers is delighted to announce that as of 31st May, First National Whangarei has combined under the Property Brokers brand.

Affectionately referred to as the real estate company with a provincial heart, Property Brokers has been contributing to the prosperity and well-being of the provincial communities that they call home for over three decades. And now, Property Brokers is excited to extend its already impressive footprint by welcoming Whangarei into the family too.

Guy Mordaunt, Property Brokers Managing Director, says, "We are excited to be expanding into Whangarei, and to be in a position where we're able to deliver locals with the exceptional real estate services that we're renowned for providing.

"Continuing, "Mike and his team are great people, good realtors and will make a big difference in the Whangarei market. We're ambitious and looking forward to being a huge part of the local community."

First National Whangarei, under Mike Procter's ownership, enjoyed a significant market share of Whangarei's real estate for many years. Procter, who has fully supported the move, says, "Property Brokers and First National Whangarei share many common principles and objectives.

"Continuing, "I will be staying on as the Sales Manager, and all of our team look forward to the next few years with enthusiasm.

"Property Brokers is a focused provincial realtor, a New Zealand Realtors Network member, and a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, a vast international real estate network compromising 70 countries, 550 firms, and 135,000 agents.

Property Brokers Regional Manager for Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Northland, Simon Short, says, "The future is bright, and we are delighted to welcome the team into the family, and to be able to service Northland." First National Whangarei's office will rebrand to Property Brokers effective 31st May 2021.

With a team of over 850 strong in more than 85 locations, the announcement of the acquisition with First National Whangarei further broadens Property Brokers' commanding footprint and scale, adding even more resources and resulting in improved service for customers.

