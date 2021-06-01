Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Are We Running Out Of New Zealand Wine?

Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 5:43 am
Press Release: Babich Wines

New Zealand winegrowers are becoming increasingly concerned about running out of wine after a smaller harvest than usual this year. The famous wine-growing region of Marlborough was especially hard hit by this issue. As an area famous for its excellent quality wine – particularly sauvignon blanc - that gets supplied across the country as well as internationally, this lack of grapes could potentially be disastrous for the wine industry as a whole.

Last year, spring was cooler than usual, with frosts occurring until unusually late in the season. This, combined with increasing costs of production, has made wine harvesting more difficult and expensive than usual.

Additionally, the New Zealand wine industry usually relies on the influx of seasonal workers on working holidays who are ready and willing to help with the harvest. With Covid closing the borders, these people have not been able to enter the country in the past year. Attracting New Zealanders into these roles has proved far trickier for many growers, especially those in more rural areas.

Meanwhile, the demand both nationally and internationally for New Zealand wines is rapidly increasing, meaning that many suppliers already had low stocks and were relying on this year’s harvest to meet the growing demand. The iconic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is especially popular, and this is an area that has produced a particularly small harvest.

Whether or not the world will run out of wine from New Zealand is really up to the wineries and how they manage demand. The upside to all of this is that the grapes from this year’s harvest are looking promising, and we can expect that wines from the year 2021 will be a fine vintage. This should ensure that those who can get their hands on a bottle of this year’s wine are satisfied with their choice.

