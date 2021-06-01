National Capital Uses AI To Advise Kiwis On $15 Million Of Their KiwiSaver Money

National Capital, a KiwiSaver advice firm, is getting closer to their goal of helping 1 million Kiwis become financially secure.

Clive Fernandes, director of National Capital said, “We really feel honoured that so many kiwis have trusted us to advise them on their money. But we realise that there is a lot more work to be done. There are still thousands of kiwis out there who are not optimizing their KiwiSaver accounts because they do not have access to good advice.”

National Capital has grown exponentially since its founding in 2018. Fernandes and his team have persevered at making a breakthrough in the financial advisory market and are now looking forward to making giant steps towards educating Kiwis on their investment in KiwiSaver.

The easy to use KiwiSaver HealthCheck is playing a very important role in this growth. It takes clients a few minutes to fill out the KiwiSaver HealthCheck. The questions are designed to give National Capital a very good idea of what the customers' needs are and the amount of volatility they are prepared to endure in their KiwiSaver accounts. Based on the answers National Capital advisers can then recommend the most appropriate fund and provider for the clients.

“We’ve helped hundreds of clients get more from their KiwiSaver accounts which hopefully gets them closer to a secure retirement. However, with around three million KiwiSaver members, a large proportion of whom do not receive any advice, we have only scratched the surface. The smart algorithm technology we use will now allow us to scale rapidly and reach the 1 million kiwis we want to help” says Clive.

The smart algorithm or AI technology means most of the repetitive work is done using technology allowing National Capital advisers to focus on client interactions and ensuring that their clients end up with good solid advice irrespective of how much money they have in KiwiSaver.

As per National Capital calculations, being in the appropriate fund can result in $87,000 more in their KiwiSaver balance for the average Kiwi.

“The opportunity to potentially get eighty-seven thousand dollars in return for spending a few minutes submitting the HealthCheck is a no brainer, and our hope is that we can spread that message to as many Kiwis as possible”, adds Clive.

For more information or to complete the ‘KiwiSaver HealthCheck’, visit NationalCapital.co.nz

© Scoop Media

