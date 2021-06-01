Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Canterbury Students Delve Into Global Markets With The CMC Markets University Trading Challenge

Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 10:20 am
Press Release: CMC Markets

The CMC Markets University of Canterbury Trading Challenge has concluded with first-year Commerce student, Luc MacKay, winning the top prize with an impressive 429.86% return on investment (ROI).

Hosted in association with the UC Investment Society and UC Business School, the annual competition gives students an opportunity to put their investment strategies to practice with a range of financial derivative instruments, including cryptocurrencies, gold and silver commodities, forex and shares via the CMC Markets online trading platform.

This year’s competition saw over 200 teams, comprising of individuals or pairs, battle it out in real-world financial markets. Over four weeks, the contestants used a virtual fund of $250,000 to test their knowledge and trade for the best returns.

MacKay shot to the top spot during the final days of trading using a high-risk strategy.

MacKay says, “The contest seemed like a great opportunity to expand my trading knowledge. I didn’t expect to win because others were taking a much more aggressive approach. Surprisingly, I wasn’t even on the leader board two days before the competition ended.

“I started off trading the Hong Kong 50 as it had decent leverage, allowing me to use the constant movement of the market to my advantage. After a couple weeks I decided to fry some bigger fish and moved over to the US indices.

“Originally, I had no intention of winning, but once I got to grips with the best strategies, I let loose. Overall, the CMC platform was very easy to navigate and it taught me how to take losses to make profits without letting emotions influence my trading,” he adds.

Another new participant, first-year Commerce student Paul Kaiser, swept up second place with an ROI of 224.39%.

Kaiser says, “I felt a bit intimidated taking part since I’ve never held stocks short-term or with anywhere as much as $250,000. Initially I started out with crypto but due to its higher volatility and margin requirements, I changed tact. My refined game plan was going long on major index funds in developed countries such as the NASDAQ 100, with commodities such as crude oil mixed in.

“This competition really gave me a new appreciation for market forces and the risks involved, particularly in the last few days of the competition where my account halved in value. Using the CMC Markets platform was a huge step up from simpler ones like Sharesies - where they are missing useful tools like live charts and price updates, this platform gave me more freedom while trading.”

In third place were returning team, second-year Engineering and Economics students, Jaden Fearon and Harry Bird. The duo defended their spot in the Trading Challenge by making informed, balanced investments.

Fearon says, “Although this was our second year participating, we managed to end up in the exact same position! For most of the competition we were sat in 1st place and reached a high portfolio value of $3.6 million. However, our rapid gains also turned to rapid losses near the end of the contest and we lost almost $3 million of that.

“Our game plan was to invest in low-risk commodities such as the S&P 500 but make the most of the leverage we could achieve. This taught us that leveraging can be a very high-risk, high-reward trading style. We found that the CMC platform’s interactive charts and live prices made choosing what to invest in much easier, as we had all the knowledge needed to make informed decisions,” he concludes.

Chris Smith, General Manager at CMC Markets New Zealand, says, “Share trading continues to become more accessible to Kiwis, driven by fintech apps and zero trading fees. We’re pleased to see this growing interest and engagement in trading across all ages, which is demonstrated by the record number of students participating in this competition.

“This year’s contestants had the added challenge of competing in a global market still impeded by the Covid-19 pandemic. We also saw large fluctuations in the market driven by volatility in cryptocurrencies. The contestants were able to experience real trading in the global markets, all while fuelled by some healthy competition.”

Dr Moritz Wagner, University of Canterbury Finance Lecturer says, “In recent times, we have seen extreme market turmoil and the gamification of investing via commission-free fintech apps. The annual trading competition provides students with an opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge and develop further insights across a wide range of financial products. In this safe environment, they can gain important skills for building successful careers.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CMC Markets on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand’s system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand... More>>


Century 21 Real Estate: Flatlining House Prices Not Going To Happen

Treasury’s prediction that annual house price growth will fall to just 0.9% in the coming year is looking less and less likely as the country rolls into another month of unrelenting housing demand and strong sales prices, says one real estate boss... More>>


Transport: Air Connectivity Scheme Helping Recovery Take Off

The Government has awarded a new round of airline support contracts through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected internationally and positioned for recovery, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 