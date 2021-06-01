Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Stud Properties A Valuable Part Of The Farm Landscape

Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

The business of cattle breeding in New Zealand is one rich with history and talent, and while remaining highly competitive, the stud breeding sector is also playing a vital role in helping New Zealand beef also remain competitive and sustainable on a world stage.

Collectively the breed societies that stud breeders belong to have also done much to recognise advances in science, taking the process of selecting animals to a deeper level than simply past dam performance and “gut feel.”

Advances in science mean breeders can now call on genomics to identify some of the preferred traits that determine productivity before sire stock even reach maturity.

The passion and commitment breeders bring to their respective animal breeds has meant New Zealand farmers have been blessed with genetics that often reflect the farming environment of a particular region, or even district.

Breeders have been making intrinsic changes over the years to tune breeding stock traits that are better suited to the challenges their environment presents, such as a low birthweight gene pool to make bulls more suitable for dairy farm mating demands.

Meanwhile, work by breeding groups has also helped build consumer loyalty over time for the final red meat product.

“Angus Pure” and “Hereford Prime” for example have helped instil a quality standard on beef offered to the market.

They have achieved a level of consumer recognition and loyalty for quality red-meat products on the supermarket shelf, while also helping generate an element of value-added brand identity that flows back to respective breeders.

While the stud breeds on offer may often reflect the traditional breeds first farmed here over 150 years ago, the animals themselves are a far cry from their early counterparts.

They reflect the passionate efforts of stud owners to deliver stock that match modern day farming needs, whether it be for weight gain, carcass yield, birthweight or all three.

Today those efforts are also focused on future-proofing beef herds, as breeders become more aware of the need to breed animals capable of good yields not only per kilogram of bodyweight, but also with a low gas emissions profile.

As knowledge and science advances it will only be a short time before animal breeding values will reflect scientists’ findings that some animals are naturally lower emitters than others, that it is a heritable trait, and that it does not impact upon productivity.

Nick Hawken, Bayleys’ national director rural says breeders’ efforts to increasingly incorporate genetics that reduce beef’s environmental footprint will be rewarded by trade partners and consumers in years to come.

Their efforts developing “fit for purpose” genetics delivering on sustainability and production sets New Zealand up well as a provider of bloodlines adapted to lower input farm systems, with a focus on grass fed, free range attributes now so desired by markets.

“Developing such genetics helps ensure the value of the land, which is home to the stud farm, is based on more than just being a land asset alone. There is also a premium placed on the breeder’s intellectual property, and future earnings that generates as a stud property.”

While intergenerational cattle studs may be rare to the market, their value is recognised when the opportunity to purchase or lease arises.

Bayleys Gisborne director and country salesperson Simon Bousfield points to the recent leasing of the Lane family property where the 1,000ha farm included the famed Whangara Angus stud. The value of the stud as a stand-alone business was duly reflected in the premium offered in the tendered lease values on its inclusion. So for stud owners also farming commercially, stud ownership is providing a stand-alone level of income, and one that gives them some flexibility on sale.

Late-May marks an important time on the beef breeding calendar for breeders and commercial farmers across the country, and particularly on the East Coast, where they hold Bull Week in Gisborne. This is an opportunity for some of the country’s top studs to showcase their high value genetics to discerning buyers always looking to lift their herd standards.

Simon says Bull Week has grown in size over the many years it has been held, with buyers coming from across the country to source some of the highest quality genetics on offer.

“We see the entire East Coast community get behind the event these days, it plays a big part in the local economy and showcases some of the best stock the region has to offer.”

Long-time East Coast stud stock auctioneer Neville Clark said Bull Week has gone from strength to strength over time, with 98 percent of the bulls on offer sold in the week.

“Buyers come here because they know the studs stick to what they do well, with each offering distinct traits across large numbers of cattle. The quality is consistent and this year we expect demand to outstrip supply, given the positive prospects for the cattle industry.”

For those looking for a stud property, the renowned Ratanui Stud at Tolaga Bay is currently being marketed by Bayleys Gisborne and provides a very rare opportunity to acquire a property that has been part of New Zealand’s rich cattle breeding history for many years.

Ratanui offers an established stud with a strong reputation and exceptional track record. It is an opportunity for prospective buyers to not only get their hands on a significant land-holding but also the Ratanui bloodlines.

Written by Richard Rennie

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand’s system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand... More>>


Century 21 Real Estate: Flatlining House Prices Not Going To Happen

Treasury’s prediction that annual house price growth will fall to just 0.9% in the coming year is looking less and less likely as the country rolls into another month of unrelenting housing demand and strong sales prices, says one real estate boss... More>>


Transport: Air Connectivity Scheme Helping Recovery Take Off

The Government has awarded a new round of airline support contracts through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected internationally and positioned for recovery, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 