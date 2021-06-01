Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Organic Ready Meal Option Now Available

Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Southern Organics

Organic food supplier, Southern Organics Ltd., has launched New Zealand's first restaurant-quality organic meals made with 100% organic ingredients. The organic meals are shipped nationwide in compostable and recyclable packaging and can be purchased online .

The organic meals are made in a purpose built organic production facility to ensure no chemicals or pesticide contaminants enter the site.

"New Zealanders are becoming aware of the detrimental impact toxic chemicals and pesticides can have on their health. We have heard the call from customers for a guilt-free convenient, tasty organic food option. The levels of pesticides and other poisons present in conventional vegetables and food products would surprise most Kiwis." said James Porteous, Director of Southern Organics

An organic supply chain unique to the food industry involving organic growers and food suppliers throughout New Zealand has been established by Southern Organics to provide a steady supply of organic ingredients for the meals.

"Our organic suppliers coupled with some fantastic recipes has allowed us to create some amazing meals that would even please the most discerning foodie. With our new production facility we have a "clean room" environment where non-organic ingredients do not enter the cooking process, giving customers peace of mind that they wont't be exposed to chemicals, insecticides or other nasties." said Adam Upham, Organic Production Manager.

Farm fresh certified organic vegetables are supplied by sister company Oamaru Organics, the largest organic growers in the South Island. "Working with some of the best soils in New Zealand enables us to produce the highest quality vegetables using organic practices. The organic vegetables make the ready meals really sing" said Nigel Clark, Chief Grower, Oamaru Organics.

The organic meals can be purchased online at www.southernorganics.co.nz

