League Of Legends First To Reach 40B All-Time Views On Twitch As Of May 2021

League of Legends (LoL) reached an important milestone in the world of online video game streaming. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, League of Legends became the first game to reach over 40B all-time views on Twitch as of May 2021.

Top 5 Games on Twitch Log 115 Billion Views - LoL Leads with 40B All-Time Views

Streaming platform Twitch is turning 10 years old in June 2021 and has racked up hundreds of billions of views since its launch. The top five games on the platform account for almost 115 billion all-time views globally as of May 2021. The most viewed game on the platform is LoL with 40.67B all-time views globally.

Battle-Royale sensation, Fortnite is second on the list with 24.24B views, while CS:GO (18.34B), DOTA 2(16.47B) and GTA V(15.19B) make up the rest of the top 5 games on Twitch. For the month of May 2021, GTA V was the leading game on Twitch by share of average viewers worldwide with 11.4% while LoL is second with 8.7%.

In terms of followers, Fortnite is the most followed game on the platform with more than 74M followers on Twitch while GTA V had 45.24 followers just ahead of GTA Online at 45.2M followers. The most followed team on the platform is PUBG Partners with 91.5M. The most popular Twitch channel globally by peak all-time concurrent viewers is TheGrefg with a record peak of 2.39M concurrent viewers in 2021.

Rex Pascual, eSports editor at Safe Betting Sites, commented;

“Twitch is approaching a decade of existence and is largely considered one of the pioneers of the video game streaming industry. Despite emerging competition from newcomers Facebook Gaming and sustained competition from historic rivals Youtube Gaming, Twitch still retains its rightful place on the throne of the video game streaming industry in 2021.”

You can read more about the story with more statistics and information at: https://www.safebettingsites.com/2021/06/01/league-of-legends-first-to-reach-40b-all-time-views-on-twitch-as-of-may-2021/

© Scoop Media

