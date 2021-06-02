Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A Strategic View Of Te Pūtea Matua’s Balance Sheet

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 10:46 am
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

Efforts to help reduce interest rates and restore confidence in financial markets have seen Te Pūtea Matua’s balance sheet almost triple in size, Reserve Bank Head of Financial Markets Vanessa Rayner says.

In a speech published today, Ms Rayner noted that the size and composition of the Reserve Bank’s balance sheet had changed significantly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reflecting the improvement in financial market conditions, some of the liquidity facilities introduced by the Reserve Bank to keep cash flowing through the banking system were removed earlier this year.

“The removal of these temporary liquidity facilities should be taken as a sign of the collective success of the actions taken by global central banks as well as the resilience of commercial banks’ liquidity and funding positions prior to COVID-19,” Ms Rayner said.

The actions taken over the past year mean that the Bank’s balance sheet will remain large for a long time, and new monetary policy tools will likely remain mainstream for as long as global central bank policy rates remain at, or near, record lows.

“Some of our assets from the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme have a maturity of up to 20 years in the future. Held to maturity, it would take decades for these assets to mature and roll-off the balance sheet, irrespective of any reinvestment policy decisions.”

Innovation and evolution in Te Pūtea Matua’s balance sheet, currently at $85 billion, will continue to support the Bank’s monetary policy and financial stability objectives, including climate change, well into the future.

“When looking at the future of our balance sheet, it should come as no surprise that climate change and sustainable finance is at the forefront of our minds,” she said.

One way the Bank can give effect to its climate change strategy is through the use of its balance sheet.

Ms Rayner noted that the Reserve Bank is considering how to incorporate sustainability objectives into its balance sheet operations. There are a number of opportunities that the Bank will be exploring over the year ahead and learning from global central banking peers.

Note to editors: Reserve Bank Chief Economist Yuong Ha spoke to the key points of the speech at the ANZ-KangaNews Capital Markets Forum 2021 in Wellington today, on behalf of Ms Rayner.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand’s system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand... More>>


Century 21 Real Estate: Flatlining House Prices Not Going To Happen

Treasury’s prediction that annual house price growth will fall to just 0.9% in the coming year is looking less and less likely as the country rolls into another month of unrelenting housing demand and strong sales prices, says one real estate boss... More>>


Transport: Air Connectivity Scheme Helping Recovery Take Off

The Government has awarded a new round of airline support contracts through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected internationally and positioned for recovery, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 