Bupa New Zealand Strengthens Contribution To Aged Care Industry

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Bupa

Carolyn Cooper, Managing Director of Bupa, has been elected to the Retirement Village Association of New Zealand (RVA) executive committee at this year’s RVA Annual General Meeting in Auckland.

Caro will contribute to the industry body by leveraging her aged care, clinical and general health sector background and current position on the New Zealand Aged Care Association (NZACA) board.

“When residents choose a retirement village to be their home, they want a great quality of life and the peace of mind that if their health needs change, quality care is available to them. As the village model becomes more popular, with little to no standalone care homes currently being built, it’s important to have strong ties between the two bodies governing the industry.

“By representing, one of New Zealand’s biggest aged care providers, with 37 retirement villages and 48 care homes, I feel I am well positioned to provide the RVA and its members with real insight and advocacy,” says Caro.

Caro will also bring to the table extensive healthcare experience having been Executive Director, Clinical Operations for the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, General Manager for Canterbury District Health Board (DHB) and Chief Operating Officer at Wairarapa and Hutt Valley DHBs.

