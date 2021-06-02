Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Connection To Air Tahiti Nui Global Rollout Of New Carbon Offset Programme

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 5:27 pm
Press Release: Air Tahiti Nui

Air Tahiti Nui Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

New Zealand tech company CarbonClick is going global with Air Tahiti Nui in a partnership that will see the airline deliver a fully transparent carbon offset programme.

“By offering our passengers the opportunity to participate in offsetting their carbon impact, we are empowering them to take a very real and measurable action on their carbon footprint through the delivery of this partnership,” says Michel Monvoisin, CEO of Air Tahiti Nui.

Air Tahiti Nui General Manager Pacific, Daniel Eggenberger, says, "Initially we were just looking to the Oceania region, but as our discussions progressed, it became clear that not only was there the ability to deliver this globally, but it also presented, in our view, the ‘best in class’ to help fulfil our mandate for more sustainable air travel."

Effective 01 June 2021, the partnership will enable Air Tahiti Nui customers to participate in a highly impactful programme that is described by the airline as “simple, transparent and traceable.”

With a focus on conservation and regeneration, the CarbonClick programme splits its benefits 50/50 between local projects and high impact international clean energy projects. In New Zealand, the current local project is the regeneration of native forests in the Kaikoura region.

Upon confirmation of their booking, Air Tahiti Nui customers can click to assess their impact and are invited to voluntarily offset their flight through the three certified carbon offset projects the programme supports.

The projects that are currently available to Air Tahiti Nui passengers are:

  • Reforestation in New Zealand
  • Reduced usage of fossil fuels through solar panel projects in India
  • Biogas programme in Sichuan, China


CarbonClick CEO Dave Rouse says, "People get an immediate sense of satisfaction with the programme in that they can see the good they are doing right away; where, when and how it is happening. This is an important element of our uptake together with empowering our partners and their customers with the ability to positively affect wider social and environmental impacts far beyond the carbon component."

The initiative is one of the largest of its kind that the airline has entered into and supports a suite of other sustainability considerations that the airline employs right across its modern fleet and service operations.

___________________________________________________________________________

Current Border Status

While the French Polynesian border remains closed to New Zealand, passengers can apply for exceptional circumstances for travel for repatriation, family or medical evacuation reasons. It is hoped that essential passenger movements may be resumed by mid-late July.

New Zealand based passengers wishing to connect with the airline regarding this are invited to email: TNres.nz@airtahitinui.com

