ASB Offers Relief To Customers Affected By Canterbury Region Flooding

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 5:31 pm
Press Release: ASB

ASB is supporting customers affected by the extreme weather event in Canterbury, offering tailored packages including suspension of home loan repayments as well as an emergency overdraft facility of up to $100,000 at a reduced variable interest rate of 2.95% p.a. for business and rural customers.

ASB Executive General Manager Business Banking Tim Deane says the bank will work closely with its customers during this stressful time and will fast track any requests for emergency assistance.

“After days of severe rain, power outages, and families and businesses being forced to evacuate, we know people are doing it tough, and that these challenges will continue long after the flooding subsides.

“ASB is here to help and while the immediate focus needs to be on safety, we encourage our farming, business and personal customers to get in touch with their ASB relationship manager, or our Financial Assistance team when they’re ready to talk through their options.

“We hope our relief measures will ease some of the pressure Cantabrians are facing, and we can come out the other side with businesses, families and communities ready to rebuild,” says Mr Deane.

ASB is supporting its farming, business and personal customers on a case-by-case basis with a range of emergency assistance measures, including:

  • Option to suspend home loan principal repayments for up to three months.
  • Access to working capital of up to $100,000 at a reduced variable interest rate of 2.95% p.a. for business and rural customers.
  • Overdraft of up to $10,000 for ASB home loan customers and up to $2,000 for other ASB personal customers at a reduced variable interest rate of 2.95% p.a.
  • No fees on any new working capital facility required.

ASB’s Ashburton branch is open. Any ASB customer who has been affected should call their relationship manager or ASB’s Financial Assistance team on 0800 27 27 35 (option 3) between 8.30am and 5.00pm Monday to Friday. Alternatively, customers can email hardship@asb.co.nz.

More information on the flood relief support and full terms, fees and charges can be found on the ASB website at https://www.asb.co.nz/page/flood-relief-package.html

ASB’s lending criteria and terms apply. Variable rates are subject to change. Fees and charges apply, refer to asb.co.nz.

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand's system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand...


Century 21 Real Estate: Flatlining House Prices Not Going To Happen

Treasury's prediction that annual house price growth will fall to just 0.9% in the coming year is looking less and less likely as the country rolls into another month of unrelenting housing demand and strong sales prices, says one real estate boss...


Transport: Air Connectivity Scheme Helping Recovery Take Off

The Government has awarded a new round of airline support contracts through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected internationally and positioned for recovery, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today...


Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today...

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand's leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ...

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ...

