Comparing Car Insurance Policies By Benefit

Thursday, 3 June 2021, 10:34 am
Press Release: MoneyHub

MoneyHub’s review of major car insurers compares policy benefits side by side to help New Zealanders make a better choice when they’re buying outright or renewing. For the first time, all the details are in one place.

MoneyHub Senior Researcher Christopher Walsh said:

“We’ve listed many ‘must have’ policy features, such as customer support, loss/theft of keys, adjustable excesses, breakdown cover and no claims discounts, among others. The purpose was to compare car insurance policies side by side given how competitive prices are”.

“Our team is continuously told by everyday New Zealanders that they believe they’re paying too much for car insurance and don’t know why it goes up when the value of their car goes down. We want to level the playing field by highlighting the finer points of policies and making their benefits comparable in a matter of seconds”.

“We know running a car is expensive, estimating the cost to be anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000 a year for WOF, repairs, fuel, insurance, parking and taxes. Car insurance can be a good portion of those expenses, so we want to encourage drivers to compare what’s in the market before they renew. Our view is that an informed driver is a happier one!”

“Our new guide to policy benefits, exclusive on MoneyHub.co.nz, will continue to be updated as policies and players in the market change. We welcome transparent/online quotes and pricing and are pleased to see more and more car insurers offering this.

More: Car Insurance Compared - AMI vs AA Insurance vs Cove vs State vs Tower vs Trade Me Insurance

