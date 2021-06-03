Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ringing In More Than 30,000 NZ Professionals On Vodafone Teams Connect

Thursday, 3 June 2021, 11:08 am
Press Release: Vodafone

Microsoft Gold Partner, Vodafone, has seen a spike in businesses using high definition calling as a result of Covid-19 and digital acceleration

Vodafone New Zealand today surpassed 30,000 professionals in Aotearoa connecting via high definition calling to landlines and mobiles using Microsoft Teams, as remote working and remarkable technology solutions have become a necessity as a result of Covid-19.

The business productivity tool, Vodafone Teams Connect, brings older calling technology into one high tech, yet cost-effective interface within Microsoft Teams. This provides all the functionality of a traditional phone system, without the cost and complexity.

Vodafone NZ Head of ICT, Glenn Johnstone, says this new tech solution is part of the digital acceleration seen globally, and businesses spanning large enterprises to SMEs have adopted Vodafone Teams Connect over the past year. “Covid-19 changed the game for workplaces everywhere. To keep operating nationally and internationally, many New Zealand businesses have needed to start using new technology solutions - often in just a few days.

“Alongside Microsoft, we’ve developed Vodafone Teams Connect to enable companies around Aotearoa to implement a speedy, innovative and cost-effective solution that replaces traditional phone and conference calls. A wide range of large and small organisations are now using this technology, spanning 5 to 6,000 people.”

Three businesses that have already benefitted from Vodafone Teams Connect include BNZ, Whanganui DHB and the Waipā District Council.

In a short space of time, Vodafone was able to deliver BNZ an alternative for their end-of-life, on-premise software resulting in more than 6,000 staff working remotely. Nick Grieve, GM - Workplace & Technology Governance, BNZ, explains: “Microsoft Teams is now part of the vocabulary at BNZ. We are video first, digital-first, and connected all the time.”

Microsoft NZ Managing Director Vanessa Sorenson says together with Vodafone they are pleased to help transform and digitise businesses in Aotearoa. “Great collaboration tools are now a hygiene factor within the modern workplace. During the first Covid-19 lockdowns, a number of organisations had to quickly adapt out of necessity – but now they’re realising the financial and productivity benefits of using remarkable technology.

“We’re looking forward to working with Vodafone to help even more Kiwi businesses to become future-ready with this market-leading, out of the box solution, as well as customisable tools.”

Vodafone New Zealand is a Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider, and continues to go from strength to strength with upcoming Advanced Specialisations in modern ways of working and security. These certifications emphasise Vodafone’s technical expertise and will ensure their customers can continue to leverage trusted, Microsoft Certified Professionals from within Vodafone.

For more information on Vodafone Teams Connect, see https://www.vodafone.co.nz/business/unified-communications/teams-connect/. Businesses can test out the solution under a 28-day proof of value trial, providing the opportunity to validate the functionality and benefits of using calling via Microsoft Teams in their own environment.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Vodafone on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Transport: Best And Worst Power Companies Revealed In Consumer NZ Survey

Contact Energy has been rated as the worst performer in Consumer NZ’s latest electricity satisfaction survey.... More>>




Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand’s system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand... More>>


Century 21 Real Estate: Flatlining House Prices Not Going To Happen

Treasury’s prediction that annual house price growth will fall to just 0.9% in the coming year is looking less and less likely as the country rolls into another month of unrelenting housing demand and strong sales prices, says one real estate boss... More>>


E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>



Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 