BNZ Offers Support To Flood Affected Customers

Following the severe weather events across Canterbury, BNZ is offering a flood assistance package to its customers.

The package is available immediately and includes:

• Ability to defer Scheduled Principal Repayments on secured lending facilities for up to three months

• Additional Temporary Overdraft approvals of up to $100,000 for farming customers

BNZ is also encouraging any customers without power, internet access or a place to work from to use its Partners Centers in Ashburton, Timaru or Christchurch.

Alina Barota, BNZ Head of Canterbury Regional and West Coast, says, “These are challenging conditions for our community. We want to support our customers and alleviate some of the pressure brought on by the flooding.

“Temporary overdraft facilities and the ability to defer repayments should provide immediate relief for customers and allow them to focus on more pressing matters.

“There are people out there who can’t get into their homes or the internet and power are out. Our Partners Centers are all running, the wifi’s on and hot drinks available for any of our customers that need a temporary base to work from.

“We encourage our customers to get in touch and see how we can help,” she says.

Agribusiness and Business customers can contact their BNZ Partner directly, all other customers can visit our branches or call 03 313 9855.

