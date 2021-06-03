Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BNZ Offers Support To Flood Affected Customers

Thursday, 3 June 2021, 12:54 pm
Press Release: BNZ

Following the severe weather events across Canterbury, BNZ is offering a flood assistance package to its customers.

The package is available immediately and includes:

• Ability to defer Scheduled Principal Repayments on secured lending facilities for up to three months

• Additional Temporary Overdraft approvals of up to $100,000 for farming customers

BNZ is also encouraging any customers without power, internet access or a place to work from to use its Partners Centers in Ashburton, Timaru or Christchurch.

Alina Barota, BNZ Head of Canterbury Regional and West Coast, says, “These are challenging conditions for our community. We want to support our customers and alleviate some of the pressure brought on by the flooding.

“Temporary overdraft facilities and the ability to defer repayments should provide immediate relief for customers and allow them to focus on more pressing matters.

“There are people out there who can’t get into their homes or the internet and power are out. Our Partners Centers are all running, the wifi’s on and hot drinks available for any of our customers that need a temporary base to work from.

“We encourage our customers to get in touch and see how we can help,” she says.

Agribusiness and Business customers can contact their BNZ Partner directly, all other customers can visit our branches or call 03 313 9855.

Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

