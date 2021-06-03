Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Health And Safety At The Heart Of Lifetime Achievement Award

Thursday, 3 June 2021, 2:45 pm
Press Release: EMA

The EMA’s Paul Jarvie is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Safeguard New Zealand Health and Safety Awards, for the invaluable contribution he has made in advancing the level of professionalism in the industry.

Paul has been part of the EMA team for more than 30 years and is currently its Employment Relations and Safety Manager. Alongside working tirelessly for the EMA’s 7,400 business members, he has helped grow the capability of health and safety practitioners for the benefit of workplaces across the country.

He is a past national manager of NZISM (New Zealand Institute of Safety Management), prepared the first set of professional standards for New Zealand health and safety practitioners, and formed the first connections with IOSH (Institution of Occupational Safety and Health).

This meant for the first time NZISM members could be graded on the Institution’s professional development framework and use its professional development facility.

Paul was also instrumental in the formation of the original OHSIG (Occupational Health and Safety Interest Group), which provided a unified channel of communication to advocate for workplace health and safety and practitioner professionalism with the Government.

Internationally he has work with the ILO (International Labour Organisation) on codes of practice and with the World Bank to ensure it considers health and safety implications before making loans.

For the EMA he has designed the highly respected Health and Safety Diploma course, and other related training, and was also on the committee which developed the influential AS/NZS 4801 and 4801 standards.

EMA Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says Paul’s work means that it is now regarded as normal for people in the health and safety profession to have a top-class qualification and belong to a professional body.

"His passion for people shines through in everything he does and we are grateful every day for his contribution, not just to our own organisation and our business members, but to workplaces across the country. We know he will continue to tackle the challenges of embedding world-class health and safety culture in New Zealand - it’s just who he is."

 

 

