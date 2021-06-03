Apptio Appoints Marie Nalty To Head Its Channel Business In Australia And New Zealand

Sydney, Australia – June 3, 2021 – Apptio Inc, the leading provider of technology business management (TBM) and cost optimisation solutions, has appointed IT channel specialist, Marie Nalty, to the role of Alliances & Channels Manager for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) as part of the company’s commitment to double down investment in its local partner business.

Based in Sydney, Nalty is an IT channel veteran with more than 30 years’ experience in A/NZ and Europe. In this newly created role, Nalty is leading Apptio's engagement with partners delivering value to mutual customers spanning IT financial management, cloud migration and cost optimisation, and enterprise agile planning.

Commenting on the appointment, Ben Allard, Vice-President and General Manager Asia-Pacific (APAC) at Apptio, said, “We view partners as critical to our strategy for growth and delivering strategic business outcomes for our customers. We are committed to work closely with our strategic partners and support them to gain expertise around Apptio solutions to help customers maximise return on their technology and cloud investments.”

“The combination of Marie’s extensive understanding of the A/NZ partner community and proven expertise in building, reinvigorating, and expanding partner services offerings will be key to achieving this,” added Allard.

Prior to joining Apptio, Nalty led channel businesses at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Stibo Systems, Websense, Oracle, and Sun Microsystems in Australia and New Zealand. In these roles, she managed partnerships with diverse sets of partners, including large systems integrators (SIs) and national service providers.

“Partners are tied directly to customer transformation projects – particularly in areas like government and financial services – where their expertise is crucial to drive technology-enabled business strategies,” said Nalty.

“Cost efficiency is among the top priority for CIOs and business leaders alike today, and Apptio provides partners with solutions to supporting the planning, execution and ongoing tracking of benefits associated with technology investments, including the surge in cloud initiatives on both sides of the ditch.”

Apptio is expanding its partner community to meet demand related to agile and cloud migration support related to its recent acquisition of Targetprocess and launch of its new cloud migration solution, Cloudability Shift. The company also continues to strengthen alignment with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by providing tools and resources to help partners manage and optimise their customers’ cloud footprint.

In addition to supporting partners with core services delivery capabilities, Apptio is localising ready-to-go marketing programs, such as complementary Marketing-in-a-Box services to assist partners with their Apptio-related go-to-market initiatives.

Apptio’s A/NZ partner community provides Apptio’s TBM, cloud and enterprise agile planning solutions to multinational conglomerates, enterprises and mid-market organisations in industries including banking and financial services, healthcare, business, consulting, and all levels of government.

About Apptio

Apptio’s products empower business leaders to drive optimal financial performance across their organizations. More than 60 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises trust Apptio to manage spend across the entire IT portfolio and beyond, so that they can focus on delivering innovation. Apptio automatically ingests and intelligently structures vast amounts of enterprise and technology-specific financial and operational data and enables users across disciplines to report, analyze, plan, and govern their investments collaboratively, efficiently, and with confidence. For more information, please visit www.apptio.com.

