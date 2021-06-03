Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hua Hong Semiconductor Achieved Mass Production Of 12'' 90nm BCD

Thursday, 3 June 2021, 6:25 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

HONG KONG, June 3, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited ("Hua Hong Semiconductor" or the "Company", stock code: 1347.HK), a global, leading specialty pure-play foundry, announced that its 90nm BCD process has received wide recognition from customers for its high performance index and compact chip size, and mass production has been achieved on Hua Hong Wuxi's 12'' production line.

Hua Hong Semiconductor's 90nm BCD process has better electrical parameters and excellent yield due to the stability of its 12'' process, providing a more competitive manufacturing solution for chip applications such as digital power supplies and digital audio amplifiers. The Company is continuing to invest R&D resources to enhance the technical advantages of our 90nm BCD process platform, further augmenting the device types of CMOS and LDMOS being offered, enabling user access to greater design integration and flexibility, and providing customers with more cost-effective wafer foundry solutions.

Hua Hong Semiconductor has an advanced analog and power management IC process platform, covering 0.5um to 90nm technology nodes. It can be widely used in power management, industrial control, audio power amplifiers, indoor and outdoor lighting, automotive electronics, and other applications. This process platform is an excellent choice for DC-DC converters, AC-DC converters, LED lighting, battery management, and other products.

"With the increasing variety of intelligent hardware and application scenarios, the demand for power management chips continues to grow, and more challenging performance specifications are also being requested." Executive Vice President of Hua Hong Semiconductor Mr. Fan Heng remarked, "In power management, Hua Hong Semiconductor will continue in-depth exploration, accelerate technology deployment, enlarge our customer base, further consolidate and enhance the company's technical advantages, keep pushing market boundaries, and empower green chip development."

About Hua Hong Semiconductor
Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited ("Hua Hong Semiconductor", stock code: 1347.HK) (the "Company") is a global, leading pure-play foundry with specialty process platforms uniquely focused on embedded non-volatile memory ("eNVM"), power discrete, analog & power management, and logic & RF. Of special note is the Company's outstanding quality control system that satisfies the strict requirements of automotive chip manufacturing. The Company is part of the Huahong Group, an enterprise group whose main business is IC manufacturing, with advanced "8+12" production line technology.

The Company presently operates three 8-inch wafer fabrication facilities within the Huahong Group (HH Fab1, HH Fab2, and HH Fab3) in Jinqiao and Zhangjiang, Shanghai, with a total monthly 8-inch wafer capacity of approximately 180,000 wafers. The 12-inch wafer fabrication facility (HH Fab7), with a 40,000 12-inch wafer per month capacity in Wuxi's National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone, supports applications in emerging areas, such as the Internet of Things, using the "IC + Discrete" technology platforms. It has become a leading 12-inch semiconductor production line devoted to specialty processes in the Chinese mainland and is the first 12-inch foundry in the world devoted to power discrete semiconductors.

For more information, please visit: www.huahonggrace.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Transport: Best And Worst Power Companies Revealed In Consumer NZ Survey

Contact Energy has been rated as the worst performer in Consumer NZ’s latest electricity satisfaction survey.... More>>




Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand’s system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand... More>>


Century 21 Real Estate: Flatlining House Prices Not Going To Happen

Treasury’s prediction that annual house price growth will fall to just 0.9% in the coming year is looking less and less likely as the country rolls into another month of unrelenting housing demand and strong sales prices, says one real estate boss... More>>


E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>



Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 