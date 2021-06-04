Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Shopless Has Announced Their First Donation To New Zealand Red Cross

Friday, 4 June 2021, 10:47 am
Press Release: Shopless

Shopless, a free online marketplace for Kiwis, has made their first donation to New Zealand Red Cross. The idea of the company, which began in late 2016, is to donate 20% of their revenue to non-profit organisations who fight against climate change and/or help refugees.

Companies can post ads and list their products or services for free on Shopless website. The platform's business model is pay-for-promotion, which means for an additional fee enterprises can reach a higher number of people when promoting their ad and at the same time, help charities.
 

Catalyst Recruitment, specialists in recruiting technical professionals for the built environment were the first company to made a donation through Shopless marketplace.

The company added 45 different jobs on the platform, in different categories such as engineering, construction, manufacturing and trades & services.

You can find the full listing of jobs on https://www.shopless.co.nz/browse/jobs through Shopless' easy and intuitive user interface, with more than 2,500 jobs available.

The option for choosing where your donation goes is available too, you can choose between: ChangeMakers (helping refugees in Wellington region), Kaicycle (taking compostable scraps from homes), New Zealand Red Cross (improving the lives of vulnerable people) and their newest collaboration, Forest & Bird (defending New Zealand’s wildlife and wild places).

You can check Shopless' quarterly financial report and see exactly what their income was, how much and who they have donated to.

Including jobs, motors, real estate, services, classifieds and one special category to help the community, https://www.shopless.co.nz is an online marketplace created for kiwis.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Shopless on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Transport: Best And Worst Power Companies Revealed In Consumer NZ Survey

Contact Energy has been rated as the worst performer in Consumer NZ’s latest electricity satisfaction survey.... More>>




Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand’s system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand... More>>


Century 21 Real Estate: Flatlining House Prices Not Going To Happen

Treasury’s prediction that annual house price growth will fall to just 0.9% in the coming year is looking less and less likely as the country rolls into another month of unrelenting housing demand and strong sales prices, says one real estate boss... More>>


E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>



Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 