Venture Fund Managers Will Help NZ Healthcare Innovators With Pathway To International Markets

New Zealand has a proven record in generating science and innovation for healthcare solutions but breaking into global markets poses problems for Kiwi start-ups. Experienced investors can help new businesses navigate the pathways to international success a conference of investors and entrepreneurs was told on Tuesday (1 June).

HEALTHCARE – WHERE ARE THE PRIVATE CAPITAL OPPORTUNITIES? hosted by BDO Auckland and NZ Private Capital heard that the pipeline of innovation for healthcare solutions is providing excellent investment opportunities.

The recent NZ Private Capital Monitor report identified that private capital fund managers were optimistic about growth in healthcare revenues and see opportunities for investment. The panel members agreed that high-quality opportunities were available but that the pathway to market was peppered with challenges, especially regulatory compliance in international markets.

The expert panel included Duncan Mackintosh, Brandon Capital, Hanie Yee, Alimetry, Kelvin Keh, Auckland UniServices, Nicolette McDonald, Comprehensive Care and Sabeen Shaikh, Crescent Strategy Consulting.

NZ Private Capital Executive Director Colin McKinnon said “We see a need for community collaboration around health-tech start-ups to help build founder knowledge and awareness of the challenges entering international markets. Our ambition is to foster connections amongst fund managers who can mentor early-stage company managers.”

NZ Private Capital is a not-for-profit industry association committed to developing the venture capital and private equity industry in New Zealand. Its core objectives include the promotion of the industry and the asset class and to develop a world-leading venture capital and private equity environment for the benefit of investors and entrepreneurs in New Zealand.

New Zealand Private Capital aims to foster understanding that private equity and venture capital firms accelerate the ambition of New Zealand business owners through operational improvement and investment performance.

New Zealand is home to many examples of private capital partnering with companies to improve growth and performance, to share expertise and capital. This ultimately delivers improved productivity, creates jobs and contributes to the national economy.

Association members include venture capital and private equity investors, financial organisations, professional advisors, academic organisations and government or quasi-government agencies.

The association also helps businesses navigate and understand the Private Equity and Venture Capital world. Markets and growth require the free flow of capital and the association provides an important role in linking business owners with investors.

