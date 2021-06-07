Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Prasaga And Quantum Generation Have Partnered, Bringing Sharding To Space-Based Communications

Monday, 7 June 2021, 5:47 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

BVI and Las Vegas, NV, June 6, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The partnership between Prasaga™ and Quantum Generation® (QG) has been announced. The collaboration will leverage the fully scaling Prasaga DataGrid Blockchain™ (DGB) and QUBIT Blockchain® (QB) quantum technology to revolutionize communications, Fintech, iD and voting applications.

Quantum Generation® (QG) will deploy their Quantum Space-Based Business Solutions and proprietary QUBIT Blockchain® (QB) on the Prasaga DataGrid Blockchain™ (DGB) and utilize the Presaga DataGrid Token™ (DGT) for transaction settlement.

"The new applications that become possible with this collaboration align with our shared mission to build new economy, sovereignty and communication solutions without boundaries," said Larry Castro, Quantum Generation CEO. He continued:

"Cooperating to build a decentralized incentivized ecosystem that ensures markets that thrive on blockchain."

"Finding partners that align on values and purpose is essential in building the strong ecosystem of collaboration that the Prasaga Foundation is committed to," said Michael Holdmann, CEO of Prasaga. He continued:

"We are excited about this partnership to expand the DataGrid Blockchain and Prasaga Collaborative to include QG's space-based constellation quantum technology platform."

The Prasaga and Quantum Generation (QG) collaboration will see a listing on the QUBIT Exchange. QG will offer applications in jurisdictional agility, communications, Fintech, voting, iD and quantum technologies all on the Prasaga DataGrid Blockchain (DGB).

About Prasaga Limited

Located in Las Vegas, NV, Prasaga is a foundation-based organization and creator of the DataGrid Blockchain (DGBlabs.io), a new native chain and coin project, empowering and connecting in a novel way developers, miners, and token holders. Prasaga has launched its innovative eXtensible Blockchain Object Model (XBOM.io) operating system on testnet and is building the global Prasaga collaborative community ecosystem.

www.prasaga.com

About Quantum Generation® Limited

Quantum Generation® Limited is located in BVI and is deploying the QG® terrestrial and orbital ecosystem with QSAT™ (QubitSat™) LEO Satellite blockchain technology for distributed ledger applications and powered by quantum communication technology for data collecting, quantum computing, Quantum Secure Digital Identity (QSDI), smart city deployment, data storage, and QUBIT Blockchain® nodes. QG® Products and services in data processing and secure constellation data storage and uses proprietary quantum cryptography solutions for unified communications, QG™ (Quantum Generation™) Nodes, QG Blockchain® Phones, QUBIT Exchange™, Fintech, Jurisdictional agility, Renewable Energy Data Centers, Quantum Space-based solar energy, QG Blockchain Voting®, space-based cloud storage, Quantum Communications, QG® censor proof Social platforms, quantum computing, DAPPs, Internet, and data connections over the planet's entire surface, including oceans, airways, and polar regions.

QG® is dedicated to building a quantum mesh blockchain network impervious to disasters and infrastructure failures, one that is always connected, anywhere anytime, 24/7 with lightning speeds - creating a terrestrial and orbital global infrastructure technology that is safe, secure, and autonomous.

www.quantumgeneration.io

