Entries Open For 2021 Deloitte Fast 50

The Deloitte Fast 50, the index that ranks and celebrates fast growing Kiwi companies, is open for entries until Friday 30 July. The 2021 results will be announced on 30 September.

Deloitte Private Partner Bill Hale says the Fast 50, now in its 21st year, continues to celebrate the success of businesspeople and entrepreneurs whose companies have cracked the formula for success.

“Over the past 21 years some of the fast-growing companies we’ve identified have gone on to become iconic household names. Businesses such as TradeMe, 42below, Earthwise and Xero have all previously featured on Fast 50 indexes,” says Mr Hale.

“This year’s theme ‘Adapt Nation’ will highlight businesses who have been able adapt in an ever-changing world, who have found opportunities amongst the challenge, been able to think agilely and drive innovation, as well as also achieving fast growth.”

The Fast 50 programme includes the national Deloitte Fast 50 index and associated regional awards and the Master of Growth index recognising established businesses achieving longer term sustained growth.

“The programme doesn’t just rank New Zealand’s fifty fastest growing businesses. It celebrates all the elements underpinning business growth across a number of categories, on both a regional and national stage,” said Mr Hale.

Mr Hale encourages all fast-growing businesses to enter by filling out the simple online entry form.

“The straightforward entry process only takes 10 to 15 minutes but the rewards from making the index are immeasurable,” he says.

The Fast 50 Programme is supported by sponsor BNZ. For more information on the 2021 Deloitte Fast 50, including entry criteria, how to enter and key dates, visit www.fast50.co.nz.

