NZ Apples And Pears Chief Executive To Step Down

Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 9:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Apples and Pears

NZ Apples and Pears Inc. (NZAPI) chairman, Richard Punter, has announced that the organisation’s chief executive Alan Pollard will step down from his role later this year.

Pollard has been in his role for just over nine years. The industry realised about $340m in export earnings when he started as chief executive in March 2012, and about $920m last year, close to the $1billion by 2022 target that was set in 2013.

“As NZAPI defines what business as usual might look like post-COVID, Alan feels that this is the right time for a new leader to bring their own skills, experience and style to the organisation”, Punter said. “We are deeply appreciative of the contribution that Alan has made to the successful growth of the industry and the grower organisation”.

“I am immensely proud of the work that the NZAPI team has done, especially over the past 15 months to support the industry in unprecedented times. NZAPI is acknowledged as a high-performing and influential industry organisation, and I have enjoyed every bit of what has been (collectively) achieved”, said Pollard.

“During a transition period I will be ensuring a smooth handover to my successor as well as continuing to progress some key projects, including pursuing an agreement with government regarding the bringing in and repatriation of RSE workers. Beyond that, I look forward to identifying and pursuing my next opportunity”.

The NZAPI Board will commence the process of recruiting Pollard’s successor shortly.

