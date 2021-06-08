Benefits Fail: Only 29% Of Employees Are Satisfied With Their Current Benefits
Just 29% of New Zealand employees are satisfied with their current benefits, according to recruiting experts Hays.
Based on findings in the recruiter’s
FY21/22 Hays Salary
Guide, regular flexible work practices, career
progression opportunities and training are the top three
non-financial benefits employees want when looking for a new
job.
This follows news that the value
of salary increases this year will be less than skilled
professionals believe their performance is worth, creating a
salary expectation gap between employers and
employees.
“With the value of salary
increases set to be minimal, reviewing and rolling out
additional benefits can help bridge the salary expectation
gap, allowing employers to reward staff when they don’t
have the salary budget to do so,” says Adam Shapley,
Managing Director of Hays in New
Zealand.
“The challenges of the past
year prompted many skilled professionals to pause and
consider what they truly value in their life and career. As
a result, certain benefits have become increasingly
important to staff attraction and can help an employer stand
out from others to secure the top
talent.
“With most employees dissatisfied
with their current benefits, there is also an urgent need
for organisations to review packages to retain top
talent.”
79% of employees want
regular flexible working
According
to findings in the Hays
Salary Guide, regular flexible working is the top
benefit employees now want, nominated by 79% of respondents.
This includes flexible working hours, location of work or
working practices.
Over half (54%)
want career progression opportunities and 50% want internal
or external training.
Ongoing learning
and development (49%), over 20 days of annual leave (39%)
and mental health and wellness programs (21%) are also
valued.
Underscoring the importance of
flexible working to candidate attraction and retention, well
over half (64%) of today’s office-based professionals say
they’ll look for a role offering hybrid working when they
next job search.
Meanwhile, 48% of employees
who are currently looking or planning to look for a new job
in the next 12 months say a lack of promotional
opportunities is one key factor motivating their job search,
behind only an uncompetitive salary (50%). No wonder, then,
that career progression, development and training are highly
valued benefits by skilled professionals
today.
New pandemic-induced benefits
The Hays
Salary Guide also found that employers have offered new
benefits to employees over the past year in response to the
COVID-19 pandemic. Providing hardware to support remote
working, such as headsets, computer monitors and printers,
was at the top of the list, offered by 65% of
employers.
Meanwhile, 50% provided
staff with laptops, 32% provided a desk and chair for use at
home, another 32% paid or contributed towards the cost of
WiFi, 21% allocated budget for staff to buy their own home
office supplies and 19% gave additional days off work for
wellbeing.
The Hays Salary Guide is based on a survey of close to 600 organisations in New Zealand and more than 500 skilled professionals.