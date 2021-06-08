FMANZ Announces 2021 Awards Finalists

The finalists in the 2021 FMANZ Awards were announced today. Overseen by the Facilities Management Association of New Zealand (FMANZ), these annual awards recognise and celebrate excellence within the facilities management industry in New Zealand. Facilities managers oversee the strategic and operational management of facilities to ensure our public spaces and workplaces are safe, healthy, sustainable, productive and fit-for-purpose.

The winners will be announced at the FMANZ Gala Awards Dinner on Tuesday 6 July. Held during FMANZ's annual two-day conference, FM Summit 2021, the awards ceremony at Cordis Auckland will be hosted by Hilary Barry.

THE FINALISTS

Each year the Brian Happy Award is presented to a facilities management professional who has applied their experience and knowledge to produce exceptional results within their organisation, as well as demonstrating excellent personal qualities. Vying for the 2021 Brian Happy Award for Facilities Manager of the Year are:

Chris Jewell, CBRE

Tracy Massam, Tamaki Regeneration Company

Marius Nortje, UMS NZ

Introduced this year, FMANZ's new Facilities Management Team of the Year Award recognises the outstanding performance of a team working in FM. Competing for the inaugural Facilities Management Team of the Year Award are:

Colliers New Zealand

Programmed

The Young Achiever of the Year Award is presented to an FM professional under the age of 35 who has shown a strong and on-going commitment to their personal development and that of the wider industry. This year’s finalists are:

Marcus Flux, CBRE

Emma Lovett, PAE (NZ)

Kimberley McCormick, Colliers New Zealand

Davie Nonoa, Cushman & Wakefield

Steve Paulson, Citycare Property

And finally, the Service Provider of the Year Award acknowledges outstanding provision of contracted-out facilities management services. Vying for the 2021 title are:

ESP

UMS NZ

United Cleaning Services

Zuuse

