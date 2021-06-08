Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Statement Of Issues Released For ASSA ABLOY NZ Limited / NZ Fire Doors Limited Clearance Application

Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application for clearance from ASSA ABLOY New Zealand Limited (Assa Abloy NZ) to acquire all of the shares in NZ Fire Doors Limited (NZFD).

Both Assa Abloy NZ and NZFD manufacture and supply fire-rated doors and windows to the construction industry. Fire-rated doors and windows are specially designed to act as a barrier to the spread of fire.

The Statement of Issues outlines the Commission’s potential competition issues with the acquisition following its initial investigation. The Statement of Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the merger.

The Commission is seeking submissions from Assa Abloy NZ, NZFD and other interested parties on the issues raised in the Statement of Issues.

The Statement of Issues can be found on the case register.

Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “Assa Abloy NZ/NZFD” in the subject line.

Submissions are due by close of business on 22 June 2021, with cross-submissions due by close of business on 29 June 2021.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 23 July 2021. However, this date may be extended.

Background
We will give clearance to a proposed acquisition if we are satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

