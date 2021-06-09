Wholesale And Manufacturing Sales On The Rise This March Quarter
Wholesale trade sales rose 3.7 percent ($1.1 billion) in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.
The increases in the March quarter followed a 1.7 percent ($494 million) fall in the December 2020 quarter, when adjusted for seasonal effects.
“Wholesale trade sales rose this March 2021 quarter, rebounding from a drop in the December quarter last year,” business insights manager Sue Chapman said.
