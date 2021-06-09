Cloudian Brings On-Premises, Amazon S3-Compatible Object Storage To AWS Outposts

Exabyte-scalable Storage System Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation to Support Data Residency Requirements

Cloudian today announced that its HyperStore object storage platform has achieved AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. As a result, AWS Outposts customers can now employ on-premises, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3)-compatible storage to serve use cases that demand data residency and low-latency data access in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, telecommunications and government. Deployed alongside AWS Outposts in a data centre, Cloudian gives customers exabyte-scalable storage to support modern applications.

HyperStore delivers native Amazon S3 API compatibility, cloud-like flexibility and geo-distribution that enables customers to manage data globally across multiple sites within a single namespace. Other HyperStore benefits include:

Modular scalability: Allows users to start with three low-cost nodes and expand to exabytes without interruption simply by adding devices to the cluster.

· Data residency: All data is stored locally, ensuring compliance with data governance regulations.

· Low latency: Local data access from Cloudian’s all-flash or HDD-based storage appliances delivers optimised performance.

· Data immutability for ransomware protection and compliance: Amazon S3 Object Lock feature prevents malware from encrypting data—enabling quick, easy recovery of an unencrypted backup copy without paying ransom—and also serves governance and legal hold demands.

· Robust security: Includes secure shell, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM access controls, AES-256 server-side encryption for data at rest and SSL for data in transit, as well as certification with U.S. Department of Defence, SEC Rule 17a-4(f), FINRA Rule 4511, and CFTC Rule 1.31(c)-(d) security requirements.

· Hybrid cloud-readiness: Supports replication and policy-based data tiering to Amazon S3.

· Advanced metadata tagging: Facilitates rapid data search and AI/ML/analytics applications.

For the second year in a row, HyperStore was recently recognised as a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage.* In addition, HyperStore received the highest rankings across all use cases in Gartner’s 2020 Critical Capabilities for Object Storage.

“We’ve been a Cloudian customer for many years, using its Amazon S3-compatible storage platform to manage and protect video data and digital evidence on-premises while taking advantage of its seamless integration with Amazon S3 to move data between the two environments,” said Adrian Quintela, information technology director at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“AWS Outposts brings AWS hardware, services, APIs, and tools to customers’ data centers, addressing the need for better ways to store and manage data across the enterprise,” said Joshua Burgin, general manager, AWS Outposts, AWS. “With Cloudian’s HyperStore solution—already deployed at leading organisations around the world—we’re expanding the workloads AWS Outposts serves by enabling on-prem, S3-compatible storage that meets data residency and latency requirements.”

“Cloudian’s HyperStore object storage was architected from Day 1 to allow customers to experience the efficiency of a private cloud storage infrastructure within their own data centers,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “We’re excited about working with AWS to give AWS Outposts users answers to their data residency, latency and scalability requirements with a simple, proven solution. As a result, customers will be better positioned to bring more modern applications on-premises to drive greater business and operational success.”

“The combination of AWS Outposts and Cloudian is essential to bridge secure hybrid cloud and increasingly important data sovereignty and compliance requirements,” added Mark Sakajiou, Sales Director, Perfekt – one of Cloudian and AWS’ A/NZ partners. “The S3 compatibility will be a huge enabler for our customers across Melbourne and Perth as they adapt to new business and technology requirements and a new digitised economy.”

“We’re enhancing our alliance with the number one cloud provider in A/NZ, providing AWS Outposts customers with vital technology that combines secure, exabyte-scalable storage with data sovereignty requirements,” said James Wright, Regional Director ANZ/Oceania.

“Security and sovereignty are not only top of mind for businesses and IT partners; they’re engrained as one of the top issues in our national psyche. This represents a huge opportunity for our growing number of A/NZ partners – including ASI Solutions, Datacom, NTT and Perfekt – to help their customers to leverage the benefits of hybrid cloud and new modern applications to survive and thrive in a digital economy.”

AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any data centre, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience. Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates Cloudian as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data centre while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by 60% or more compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerised applications. More at cloudian.com.

