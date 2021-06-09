Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jetstar Celebrates Twelve Years In New Zealand’s Skies

Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 12:44 pm
Press Release: Jetstar

Tomorrow marks twelve years of Jetstar flying domestically in New Zealand and to celebrate, the low fares airline will be giving away $5,000 worth of flight vouchers by turning one of Auckland’s busiest train stations into a plane terminal.

From 6am, Aucklanders will be able to ‘catch’ Jetstar flights by scanning QR codes on planes flying across digital screens at Newmarket Station, with the chance to win Jetstar flight vouchers from $50 to $500.

The giveaway is being run in conjunction with Jetstar’s Birthday Sale which will begin on Thursday morning and goes until Sunday evening, with domestic and Trans-Tasman routes on offer.

Jetstar Group CEO, Gareth Evans, said: “For the last 12 years we’ve offered low fares domestic travel to New Zealand, helping more Kiwis and visitors from around the world experience all that the country has to offer.

“After a tough year for many, it’s great to be able to celebrate this milestone with our customers and continue to help boost tourism in the cities we fly to and, with our great low fares, help family and friends connect more often.”

Jetstar’s Birthday Sale starts at 12.00am Thursday 10 June 2021 and ends 11.59pm Sunday 14 June 2021, unless sold out prior. Club Jetstar members have exclusive early access to Jetstar’s 12th Birthday Sale from 12.00pm Wednesday 9 June 2021. Fares and full conditions are available at jetstar.com.

The amazing low fares include:

  • Auckland to Christchurch from $25* one way
  • Auckland to Dunedin from $40* one way
  • Auckland to Queenstown from $55* one way
  • Auckland to Wellington from $32* one way
  • Christchurch to Wellington from $25* one way
  • Wellington to Queenstown from $50* one way
  • Auckland to Sydney from $139* one way
  • Auckland to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $129* one way
  • Auckland to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $129* one way
  • Christchurch to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $129* one way
  • Christchurch to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $129* one way
  • Wellington to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $129* one way
  • Queenstown to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $169* one way
  • Queenstown to Sydney from $169* one way
  • Queenstown to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $169* one way

 

Hi-res imagery here

 

* Sale ends 11.59pm Sunday 14 June 2021, unless sold out prior. Fares are one-way, web-only. Checked baggage not included. Selected travel dates and conditions apply. Things you need to know: prices based on payment by POLi, Jetstar voucher, Jetstar credit cards or where the total flights booking is redeemed in Qantas Points Plus Pay through jetstar.com. For other payment options, a Booking and Service Fee of $5 per passenger, per domestic flight applies. Fares are in New Zealand dollars, one-way. Limited changes are permitted, charges may apply. Availability is limited (not available on all flights or days). Limited availability on school and public holiday weekends. Checked baggage not included but can be added for a fee. All travel is subject to the Jetstar Conditions of Carriage. See jetstar.com for more details Jetstar Airways Pty Ltd.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Jetstar on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Impacts Of COVID-19 On New-home Building Projects

Around half of surveyed building projects for new homes in Auckland have reported a moderate to severe impact associated with COVID-19 in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Transport: Best And Worst Power Companies Revealed In Consumer NZ Survey

Contact Energy has been rated as the worst performer in Consumer NZ’s latest electricity satisfaction survey.... More>>




Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand’s system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand... More>>



E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>



Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 