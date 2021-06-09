Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Finalists Announced In 2021 Diversity Awards NZ

Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Diversity Works

Finalists in the 2021 Diversity Awards NZ™ were announced today, with the judges recognising 26 entries for the work they are doing to demonstrate excellence in workplace diversity, equity and inclusion.

The awards, run by Diversity Works New Zealand, are now in their 24th year and the programme was revamped for 2021 to recognise the increasing maturity in workplace diversity and inclusion programmes in Aotearoa. This year there were 51 entries across four new categories and the Impact category.

“The judges appraised the entries taking into account the new category criteria which reflect increasing levels of maturity in workplace diversity, equity and inclusion,” says Diversity Works New Zealand Chief Executive Maretha Smit.

“This year’s entries demonstrated a significant improvement in strategic alignment between business outcomes and diversity and inclusion initiatives.”

The finalists are:

Leadership Award

Downer New Zealand

HSBC New Zealand

Kami

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise

Te Kawa Mataaho and Papa Pounamu

Diverse Talent Award

Hutt Gas and Plumbing

Ministry of Education

Ministry of Social Development

Warren and Mahoney

Inclusive Workplace Award

Accident Compensation Corporation

EY

George Weston Foods

Ministry for the Environment

Ministry of Social Development

New Zealand Steel

Schneider Electric New Zealand

Whangarei District Council

Mātauranga Māori Award

Dempsey Wood Civil Limited

Halberg Foundation

Kiwibank

Ministry for the Environment

Southern Cross Health Society

Springload

Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway Alliance

Impact Award

Diversity Agenda

Will&Able

Winners will be announced in at an event in Auckland on Wednesday, 1 September.

