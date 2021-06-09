Finalists Announced In 2021 Diversity Awards NZ
Finalists in the 2021 Diversity Awards NZ™ were announced today, with the judges recognising 26 entries for the work they are doing to demonstrate excellence in workplace diversity, equity and inclusion.
The awards, run by Diversity Works New Zealand, are now in their 24th year and the programme was revamped for 2021 to recognise the increasing maturity in workplace diversity and inclusion programmes in Aotearoa. This year there were 51 entries across four new categories and the Impact category.
“The judges appraised the entries taking into account the new category criteria which reflect increasing levels of maturity in workplace diversity, equity and inclusion,” says Diversity Works New Zealand Chief Executive Maretha Smit.
“This year’s entries demonstrated a significant improvement in strategic alignment between business outcomes and diversity and inclusion initiatives.”
The finalists are:
Leadership Award
Downer New Zealand
HSBC New Zealand
Kami
New Zealand Trade and Enterprise
Te Kawa Mataaho and Papa Pounamu
Diverse Talent Award
Hutt Gas and Plumbing
Ministry of Education
Ministry of Social Development
Warren and Mahoney
Inclusive Workplace Award
Accident Compensation Corporation
EY
George Weston Foods
Ministry for the Environment
Ministry of Social Development
New Zealand Steel
Schneider Electric New Zealand
Whangarei District Council
Mātauranga Māori Award
Dempsey Wood Civil Limited
Halberg Foundation
Kiwibank
Ministry for the Environment
Southern Cross Health Society
Springload
Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway Alliance
Impact Award
Diversity Agenda
Will&Able
Winners will be announced in at an event in Auckland on Wednesday, 1 September.