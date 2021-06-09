Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sterling Group Launches US Premium Lifestyle Apparel Brand JP By J Peterman In Asia

Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 4:57 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Sterling Group Holdings Limited ("Sterling Group"; HKEX: 1825), an apparel manufacturer for upmarket international apparel brands, is pleased to announce that it has officially launched the American premium lifestyle apparel brand, JP by J. Peterman, as an extension of the J. Peterman brand it already owns. The new sub-brand, marketed primarily online through internet, website, social media channels or key opinion leaders (KOL), is curated for a younger customer base who wants to escape from fast fashion, and desires more individuality, style and quality in their daily wardrobe.

Sterling Group made a foray into brand ownership by acquiring the J. Peterman brand in 2019. Founded in 1988, J. Peterman is a U.S. brand with more than 30 years of history with good name recognition especially after the popular American TV show "Seinfeld", casting John Peterman as the eccentric, fun-loving sophisticated world traveller in the series. The brand covers a wide spectrum of merchandise, including shirts, pants and shorts, suits and blazers, outerwear, sweaters, vests, sleepwear, men's vintage cologne collection, hats, footwear, luggage and bags...etc. The product offerings are mostly unique heritage classic apparel and accessories in the mid to high price segment of the market.

As the spread of the pandemic is gradually slowing down with the rollout of vaccines throughout the world, consumer sentiment has been on the upswing. In particular, the Chinese economy quickly gathers steam with the pandemic effectively under control. Thus, the Group believes it is the right time to introduce JP by J. Peterman to the Hong Kong and China market. The brand will first be launched and incubated in Hong Kong, from which expansion to mainland China and other Asian markets will follow.

Mr. Dennis Y M Siu, Executive Director of Sterling Group, said, "We are excited about bringing to customers in Asia this premium, uncommon lifestyle merchandise for men and women inspired by the heritage classic ambiance of the original J. Peterman brand. To start with, we will collaborate with some local KOLs to heighten brand awareness through social media channels or other promotion activities. Having gradually built anticipation for the brand's products, we will first rollout our collections online in Hong Kong, and promptly enter the huge but also competitive China online market. With this distinctive brand philosophy and carefully thought out development plan, we are confident in capturing the hearts and minds of the customers in Asia, diversifying the revenue stream for Sterling Group and creating long-term value for shareholders."

