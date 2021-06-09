CITIC Telecom CPC Won Datacloud Global Awards 2021

"The Innovation Award" recognized our Data Science Professionals' innovation capability and our revolutionary DataHOUSET(TM) AR Remote Hand Service

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK:1883), is proud to announce the winning of "The Innovation Award" at the Datacloud Global Awards 2021.

Judges at Datacloud Global Awards 2021 mentioned that DataHOUSETM AR Remote Hand Service demonstrated exemplary creativity to leverage on a widely used Industry 4.0 Augmented Reality solution. By applying this to the data center industry, DataHOUSETM AR Remote Hand Service instantly resolved the challenges of travel restrictions and lockdowns, to enable remote hand personnel to be wherever in the world that they are needed. Datacloud Global Awards 2021 "The Innovation Award" celebrates outstanding achievements of those across the data centre, cloud and edge sectors, it aims to provide recognition to genuine inspiration, innovation and excellence.

"CITIC Telecom CPC is much honored to receive the Datacloud Global Awards 2021 for our DataHOUSETM AR Remote Hand Service. The award reaffirms our revolutionary and innovative services recognized by customers and the market; it is also a testament to our Data Science Professionals' innovation capability," said Mr. Esmond Li, CEO of CITIC Telecom CPC. "As data center evolves from on-premises facilities to edge deployments to cloud, there is an increase in the need for hyperconverged infrastructure and complex equipment. As such, the demand on field engineers to support such a complex environment become higher. DataHOUSETM AR Remote Hand Service allows field engineers across multiple locations to come together, troubleshoot using live streaming of real-time images and this increase their productivity by more than 50%. We are pleased that this innovation won the recognition from the judges at Datacloud Global Awards."

In line with our recent ICT-MiiND strategy, CITIC Telecom CPC deploys the latest container technology with advanced algorithms to perform periodic cycle of data collection, experience learning and correlation, as well as algorithmic analysis and modelling. This will build a foundation for deep machine learning which will continuous drive advancement in Artificial Intelligence capability for diagnoses under the DataHOUSETM AR Remote Hand. "We hope with our ICT-MiiND strategy and development, we will be able to enhance and accelerate our customers' digital transformation journey, as one of their trusted partners in premier connectivity, cloud services, information security and data centre services," added Mr. Li.

Other than Datacloud Global Awards 2021, DataHOUSETM AR Remote Hand managed to clinch the "GOLD STEVIE Award" in the 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards under the Innovation in Technology Development. The nomination further received the highest scoring among the other nominations in the China nation and won the "Grand Stevie Award" in the corresponding nation. "We are delighted that DataHOUSETM AR Remote Hand managed to win the recognition from industry practioners in the global community," concluded Mr. Li.

About the awards

Organized by BroadGroup, the information media technology and professional services company, Datacloud Global Awards recongnise the team, products, innovations, initiatives and projects that demonstrates data centre, Edge, cloud innovation and service excellence. Judged by a panel of 26 industry experts, the Awards offer a chance to acknowledge the industry's successes across 15 separate categories.

About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.

With the motto "Innovation Never Stops", we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As enterprises digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieving industry-leading position, high agility and cost-efficiency through digitalisation.

Bringing with our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having worldwide footprint across 160 countries, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 160 points of presence (POPs), 18 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve multiple ICT-related certifications, including ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, we have been offering professional local services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry knowhow, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.

