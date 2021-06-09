Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MTA Calls On Government To Fine-tune Climate Change Commission Final Advice To Avoid Unintended Consequences On The Road

Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 5:06 pm
Press Release: Motor Trade Association

Minister James Shaw today released the Final Advice of the Climate Change Commission on how to address climate change. The Motor Trade Association (MTA) says the Government’s response will need to fine-tune the final advice to avoid unintended consequences on New Zealand’s roads.

Craig Pomare said, “MTA and our members support the Government’s climate change goals. And we welcome the Commission’s recognition that a wide range of low carbon vehicles should be part of the transition and that people need convenient and affordable transport alternatives. However, we are disappointed that the Commission does not specifically address the existing fleet or the removal of old polluting vehicles.”

MTA remains concerned that unless a co-ordinated whole-of-life approach is taken to reducing transport emissions, from import, through in-service to end of life, the Government’s Road to Zero Vision where no one is killed or seriously injured in road crashes, is at risk.

“We need to address climate change and the safety of New Zealanders on the road, and we need to implement initiatives at every stage in the life of a vehicle,” said Pomare. “The logic is simple, import the best available technologies; keep the current fleet clean, and get the vehicles that are at the end of their life out of the fleet. If we do this properly, we can reduce emissions and keep New Zealanders, especially New Zealanders who depend on their cars but can’t afford an EV and don’t have alternative transport options, safe on the road.”

Pomare says, “We estimate that in 2030 the cost of imported vehicles will be around 22% more than today and EVs will remain at a premium. EVs will simply be out of reach for many New Zealanders and as a result they will be obliged to keep their already aging cars longer and face a greater risk of involvement in fatal crashes.”

MTA’s review of Waka Kotahi NZTA data shows that more than 50% of vehicles over 15 years old fail their WOFs. In the past 10 years the average age of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash with a contributing vehicle factor was around 13 years old.

A 2016 Ministry of Transport study looking at fatal crashes concluded that the victims’ vehicles were, on average, significantly older than any other vehicles involved.

MTA is disappointed that its recommendations to introduce emissions testing to vehicle servicing to ensure the existing five million vehicles are running as cleanly as possible, and development of a scrappage scheme to remove the worst vehicles from the fleet have not been included in the Final Advice.

Pomare says, “The Commission acknowledges in one sentence in 419 pages that the existing fleet should be considered at some point but doesn’t make any specific recommendations.”

The Climate Change Commission Final Advice, at section 14.2.2, says “Once the emissions efficiency of vehicles entering the fleet has been addressed, the Government will need to consider actions that address the emissions from the existing ICE vehicle fleet. This will be important because of the slow turnover of vehicles in Aotearoa.”

“If we want to refresh the fleet and keep moving emissions lower, then we need to look at the existing fleet and make room for those newer, cleaner cars by removing the cars that are currently causing the problem,” said Pomare.

At an average of 14 years old, New Zealand’s vehicle fleet is old relative to most OECD countries. The dominance of used imports has reduced the cost of vehicle ownership for low-income households.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Motor Trade Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Impacts Of COVID-19 On New-home Building Projects

Around half of surveyed building projects for new homes in Auckland have reported a moderate to severe impact associated with COVID-19 in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Transport: Best And Worst Power Companies Revealed In Consumer NZ Survey

Contact Energy has been rated as the worst performer in Consumer NZ’s latest electricity satisfaction survey.... More>>




Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand’s system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand... More>>



E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>



Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 