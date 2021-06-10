Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tōtika Streamlines Health And Safety Pre-qualifications

Thursday, 10 June 2021, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Industrial Safety News

Before Tōtika, suppliers had to pre-qualify against a variety of different schemes and standards, taking a considerable amount of time for suppliers, reducing the number tender bids received by clients and creating inefficiency in the supply chain.

The new scheme simplifies the process, providing one universal standard for health and safety and a fair and equitable cross-recognition framework that recognises external audits of suppliers as an alternative to traditional pre-qualification assessments.

Civil Contractors New Zealand Technical Manager Stacy Goldsworthy says CCNZ was supportive of the scheme because of its potential to improve the quality of the pre-qualification process while also saving clients and contractors time and money.

“Tōtika has huge potential to make the pre-qualification process cheaper and quicker for everyone without absolving buyers and their clients of their responsibility for health and safety.”

Tōtika also offers external assessment and certificate schemes, through the recognition of ISO 45001 certification, SafePlus On-Site assessments and Q-Safe certification.

At present, independent auditors IMPAC PREQUAL and Qualify365 are part of the scheme, with more to be added in future as Tōtika develops.

Civil contractors and organisations procuring civil construction services in New Zealand are encouraged to sign up and take advantage of the scheme.

As Tōtika is a not-for-profit scheme, any surplus will benefit the New Zealand construction industry.

