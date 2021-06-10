Vote For The 2021 People's Choice Accessible Business Awards

Voting is now open for the Access Alliance 2021 People’s Choice Accessible Business Awards, with 24 finalists across eight essential ‘areas of life’ that all New Zealanders have the right to fully participate in.

https://www.accessalliance.org.nz/2021pcaba_winners_voting

Votes for the Awards, sponsored by Cookie Time Charitable Trust and Blind Low Vision NZ, must be in by this Sunday 13 June, with winners to be announced Tuesday 15 June. There are three finalists in each of the eight ‘areas of life’ award categories, which cover all aspects of society: education; built environment including public transport; social inclusion and leisure; employment; goods and services; tourism and hospitality; digital spaces; and media.

Overall category winners will also be up for the People’s Choice Accessible Business Supreme Award.

Chrissie Cowan, Chief Executive of Kāpō Māori Aotearoa New Zealand and Chair of the Access Alliance, says every New Zealander will know someone who has an access need.

“Accessibility is not just about the width of the door – it’s about information and communication, customer service, an accessible education and employment system, and universal design of public facilities, goods and services. Accessibility is an enabler to achieving wellbeing – barriers to access are barriers to wellbeing” says Mrs Cowan.

“This event is unique because it asks people with lived experience of having access needs to tell us about businesses who are role models and champions for accessibility in their communities,” she says.

John Mulka, Chief Executive, Blind Low Vision NZ says “We have been delighted to receive record numbers of nominations and an incredible 3,500 votes to date for businesses of all sizes, types, and from all over Aotearoa New Zealand.”

The winners will be announced in a 90-minute hybrid live/virtual event, and Hon. Carmel Sepuloni, Minister for Disability Issues will present the People’s Choice Accessible Business Supreme Award. The event will showcase finalists and winners in a multimedia presentation featuring people with access needs, as well as their whānau, supporters, and special guests. Anyone is welcome to register to attend the free online event, visit the Access Alliance website to register:

https://www.accessalliance.org.nz/2021pcaba_online_invitation

