Ryman Appoints Chief Sales And Marketing Officer

Friday, 11 June 2021, 8:46 am
Press Release: Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare has appointed Marsha Cadman as its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

Group Chief Executive Gordon MacLeod said Marsha was a standout candidate to lead Ryman’s sales and marketing teams in Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re delighted to be able to welcome Marsha aboard,’’ Mr MacLeod said.

“She has an impressive record in diverse industries at a very senior level, and we think she’ll make a great addition to the Ryman team.’’

Ms Cadman has extensive experience across both sales and marketing, with a strong focus on strategy and the customer.

Previous roles include Group Manager Customer, Strategy and Marketing at South East Water in Melbourne, and General Manager Brand, People and Strategy at MyState Financial in Tasmania.

Prior to relocating back to Melbourne in April, Marsha was General Manager Strategy, Customer and Sustainability at Waste Management New Zealand in Auckland.

“I am excited to be joining Ryman Healthcare at this time,’’ Ms Cadman said.

“Being able to contribute to the organisation’s significant growth agenda across both Australia and New Zealand is a great opportunity and it will be fantastic to see more and more people having the chance to move into a Ryman village in both countries.”

Ms Cadman takes over from Mary-Anne Stone who has been Acting Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for the past 12 months.

Mary-Anne will continue in her previous role as Head of Research and Future Opportunities, Mr MacLeod said.

“I’d like to thank Mary-Anne for all her hard work over the past year. She has done an outstanding job leading our sales and marketing team through an especially challenging period.

“This means she can get back to her role of looking at future opportunities and strategy for us and we’re looking forward to her continuing contribution.’’

Ms Cadman joins Ryman on June 28.

About Ryman: Ryman Healthcare was founded in Christchurch in 1984 and owns and operates 42 retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. Ryman villages are home to 12,500 residents, and the company employs 6,100 team members.

