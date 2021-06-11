Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Transport Gets DVFREE Tick To Support Staff Wellbeing

Friday, 11 June 2021, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport (AT) is the first local government organisation in New Zealand to have been awarded the DVFREE Tick - demonstrating a commitment to creating a domestic violence-free workplace where staff who experience domestic violence feel safe and supported.

AT’s Chief Executive Shane Ellison says New Zealand’s domestic violence statistics are horrific.

“We want to ensure we are doing whatever we can to support staff who experience domestic violence, make sure our managers are prepared, and that we have trained ‘First Responders’ ready to help.

“Ensuring a safe and supportive workplace environment for staff who experience domestic violence will be the most important way to support their wellbeing and productivity. We want all staff to know that we live our value of ‘tiakitanga - safe with us’.”

Shine’s DVFREE Advisor Holly Carrington is thrilled to welcome Auckland Transport as their newest DVFREE Tick partner organisation.

“As a collective force, employers can play a massive role in addressing New Zealand’s epidemic of domestic violence,” says Carrington.

“Auckland Transport is the first local government organisation in New Zealand to receive the DVFREE Tick.”

In order to achieve the DVFREE Tick, an employer must meet criteria in policy, procedures, information, and awareness-raising for all staff.

The criteria also includes training for ‘First Responders’ and managers. ‘First Responders’ are trained to support staff who experience domestic violence, including helping affected staff to create a workplace safety plan if needed.

Mr Ellison encourages other local government organisations to sign up to the DVFREE Tick programme.

“Shine is accrediting our internal trainers to deliver DVFREE training to our managers - which is the more sustainable approach for implementing a programme like this in an organisation as large as AT.”

“Together we can all help to be part of the solution to New Zealand’s tragic epidemic of domestic violence.”

Auckland Transport is the16th employer to be awarded the DVFREE Tick.

Shine’s free DVFREE guidelines for employers, and information about DVFREE services and the DVFREE Tick are available at www.dvfree.org.nz

