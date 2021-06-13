Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Families Turn Minds To July Holidays – Bookings Rise

Sunday, 13 June 2021, 4:45 pm
Press Release: CBC Limited

Photo of Seaview Central, Coopers Beach, Far North.

With the July school holidays less than a month away, New Zealand families are turning their minds to securing a place to stay. What’s more, the ‘Winterless North’ is appealing to more this year given limited travel overseas and ongoing concerns about getting caught if travel bubbles are suspended, says one Far North accommodation provider.

Ahead of the 10 to 25 July midwinter school holidays, those holiday house owners listed on bach marketing and management websites are reporting a rise in hits.

“Since Queen’s Birthday Weekend, enquiries and bookings for the July school holidays have had a good bounce as the temperatures start falling and people’s minds start focusing on their next getaway,” says one Coopers Beach bach owner.

He says last year Kiwis were leaving their bookings very late, knowing there was no international competition, with many also concerned over the prospect of another lockdown.

“Well that has all changed, with holidaymakers getting much better organised this winter. They know Australians are coming, and Kiwis are not as spooked about lockdowns ruining their domestic holiday plans. So, we are all happy they’re happy to once again book early. It’s smiles all round,” he says.

One example of booking enquiries lifting ahead of the July school holidays is a family holiday house in Coopers Beach. Dubbed ‘Seaview Central’, the property is listed on Bachcare.

Another Doubtless Bay accommodation provider agrees that families increasingly realise they need to book sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

