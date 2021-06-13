Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Clean Car Discount Available On Renault Electric Vehicle Range

Sunday, 13 June 2021, 5:01 pm
Press Release: Renault

The all-new Renault ZOE.

Globally Renault is a pioneer and a leader in electric mobility, achieving continued success with its Electric Vehicle range. Locally Renault is equally passionate about helping more Kiwis own an Electric Vehicle.

Today the New Zealand government has announced the Clean Car Discount that makes owning a Renault Electric Vehicle more accessible for everyone. Rebates will be available for Kiwis between 1st July and 31st December this year, with up to $8,625 for new vehicles and $3,450 for used.

In New Zealand, Renault’s all-electric range includes the versatile ZOE and the KANGOO van – the most sold passenger and utility Electric Vehicles in Europe respectively. Both these models will be eligible for rebates under the Clean Car Discount. The all-new ZOE has a range of up to 395km WLTP*, making it a smart small electric car choice. It arrives in New Zealand in August and keen Kiwis can pre-order online now to secure a unit as soon as possible.

“As a New Zealand owned company, we want to help as many Kiwis as possible get into an Electric Vehicle. The improvements made to the ZOE mean range anxiety is a thing of the past. Range improvements, combined with the Clean Car Discount programme, makes it easier for Kiwis to make the switch to Electric Vehicles” says Sam Waller, Renault New Zealand General Manager.

The Renault KANGOO EV van is equipped to meet the needs of New Zealand businesses. With instant pulling power, silence and the simplicity of never having to change gears, it offers generous effective volume, easy loading and a modern design.

Mr Waller adds “Once the new ZOE arrives in New Zealand, we will have selected models available to purchase immediately. Customers can also order a Renault Kangoo now.”

To learn more, visit www.renault.co.nz/clean-car-discount

* Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure

