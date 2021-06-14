Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A Little Guy Helps A Little Guy – And Sales Are Booming

Monday, 14 June 2021, 5:34 am
Press Release: Brian FM

When Brian FM contacted the Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown in April 2021, offering to run free radio messages, it was a case of ‘really’?!

“Brian FM’s offer of help out of the blue, really took us by surprise. Who would offer to promote our region as a tourist destination for free” Graeme West, Cook islands Tourism General Manager Australasia said. “But we soon realised it was a genuine offer, so we ran with it as soon as the Islands opened up for visitors in May”. “Since then, sales have been incredible, but it is still the perfect time for Kiwis to visit, it is like having a tropical island all to themselves”.

Subsequently, several ‘tongue in cheek’ messages are running for the next three months across Brian FM suggesting listeners get on a plane to the beautiful Cook Islands. 

The world is closed…. Well, all except the Cook Islands – they’re open.… so go there.. it’s warm and there’s cocktails on the beach… Brian FM

Australia – it’s full of Australians… go somewhere relaxing, like the Cook Islands… They’re open now… and no Aussies! … corker, Brian FM

“Just a little way a small guy in New Zealand is trying to help a small guy in The Cook Islands” said Andrew Jeffries from Brian FM. “Our station is very unique, normally looking at the world through a slightly distorted lens…. But even we recognise when a community is challenged, and we can all assist in our own way”

“We’re not after a hand out – just a hand up” added Tata Crocombe, Managing Director of the Rarotongan Resort and Spa. “Holidaymakers from the South Island in particular have always had the Cook Islands on their destination list… and every little helps. We’re open and Covid Free…. Brian FM’s generous offer to assist with free on-air marketing across all of their regions is highly appreciated as we get back on our feet.”

This is not the first time Brian FM has supported the tourism sector impacted by Covid 19, in October 2020 offering a similar marketing campaign supporting our Queenstown Lakes District as a Christmas Holiday destination.

Brian FM is a privately owned radio network broadcasting across New Zealand with stations in Whanganui/ Ruapehu, North Canterbury/ Christchurch, Blenheim / Marlborough, Nelson / Tasman, Ashburton / Mid Canterbuty, Timaru / South Canterbury and the Mackenzie, Oamaru, Central Otago and Wanaka.

