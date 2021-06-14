Consented Lifestyle Subdivision In Drury Ready For New Owner To Progress

A consented rural-lifestyle subdivision now on the market for sale in Drury, is the private sector equivalent of a shovel-ready project, with significant time and money having already been invested to get the green light.

Drury, near the Auckland region’s southernmost boundary, is rapidly evolving with the council’s planning department recently saying that the Drury of the future will be the size and scale of modern-day New Plymouth.

The 29.78-hectare elevated landholding, zoned Lifestyle 2A, in the Drury Hills Road-Ponga Road area, has existing resource consent for 27 lots, of up to 10,000sqm (one hectare).

The land is held in several titles and, with the current owners’ priorities having changed, the opportunity exists for a buyer to leverage off the preparatory work already completed and to proceed with the subdivision which is pivotally-located in an area of high growth.

Shane Snijder of Bayleys Pukekohe, along with colleagues Peter Sullivan and Kristina Liu, Bayleys Counties, are marketing the landholding by tender closing 4pm, Thursday 8th July (unless sold prior).

Snijder said it is refreshing to see a proposed lifestyle-oriented subdivision where site sizes are generous, meaning neighbours are not living on top of one another, particularly when there is so much talk in the market today about intensification of housing.

“The consented subdivision plans allow for well-placed individual sites to maximise the outstanding views of greater Auckland and retain a high level of privacy – it’s the antithesis of medium-high density developments popping up elsewhere around the region albeit, there is a very real need for those more affordable options,” he said.

“Despite the opening up of extensive tracts of land in the Drury area in recent years, there are very few current opportunities for this sort of scaled development – and certainly not with schematic plans and subdivision consents already in place.

“Site sizes could allow for generously-sized residences plus a big shed for the boat, perhaps a tennis court and pool or simply expansive lawn and gardens.”

The subject landholding slopes gently to the northwest and sits above the proposed Mill Road corridor project, which, as was recently announced, is currently on-hold.

Peter Sullivan said there is significant development work underway in the Drury area, citing the 50-hectare Hunua Views subdivision being undertaken by Tauranga-based Classic Developments and Stevenson’s evolving 361-hectare Drury South Crossing project as evidence of the confidence being shown in southern Auckland.

“Meanwhile, Kiwi Properties is seeking to fast-track its proposed 51-hectare master-planned community around a new Drury town centre, which will help to further unlock housing and create jobs in the area,” said Sullivan.

“Drury falls within the economically-important Golden Triangle zone, formed by the Auckland-Hamilton-Tauranga geographical area and is poised to benefit from Government investment in roading and rail infrastructure which will further improve accessibility and desirability.

“Our vendors are expecting a successful result once tenders close, and early canvassing of our comprehensive developer and building company databases suggests there will be very strong interest in the landholding given the fundamentals at play in the region’s housing market.

“The lifestyle opportunity that this subdivision offers should resonate with the market, particularly in the pandemic’s wake where people are reassessing where and how they live.”

