Major New Residential Community To Grow Hāwera’s Housing Options

A major new master-planned residential community in the coastal Taranaki township of Hāwera is set to substantially grow the town’s housing options.

The new development, Longview, consists of 250 sections for purchasers to build their dream home, accommodating a range of section sizes and prices over multiple stages. Located on the north-eastern fringe of Hāwera’s existing urban boundary, Longview is bordered by Turuturu Road, Turuturu Soccer Club and the town’s railway line.

On completion, the new suburb will see the creation of five streets – with a main avenue running through the middle of the development – with cycle and pedestrian links to the town centre, Mason Road, and Wybourne Road.

Sections within stage one of the Longview residential development have been released on the market for sale – with sites ranging in size from 505-square metres up to 844-square metres, and purchase prices accordingly varying from an entry-level of $169,000 up to $244,000. Initial interest has been very high with a number of contracts already out for signing.

The Longview land with its views of Mt Taranaki on the horizon is owned by Hāwera company Panda Developments, whose directors are long-time Hāwera locals Paul and Brenda Schrader.

Sections within stage one of Longview are being marketed for sale through Bayleys Hāwera. Salesperson Greg Brunton said the subdivision was the the first master-planned residential development of its type and scale to be undertaken in Taranaki.

“There is a need for affordable, quality-built new homes across South Taranaki – and residents of Longview will not only enjoy the benefit of being situated immediately adjacent to the town’s urban green space, but will also be within comfortable walking distance of the town’s social and civic amenities,” he said.

Mr Brunton said several sections within Longview stage one had already been committed to by nationally-branded home-construction firms keen on building show homes – underpinning the location’s value and appeal as a long-term addition to Hāwera’s urban landscape. The first stage of the development consists of 42 sections.

“The opportunity is there right now for prospective new home-owners in the area to literally get in on the ground floor of this exciting development,” he said.

"The price tags attached to the sections for sale in Longview stage one have been calculated on current market values. As the other stages open up in years to come, section prices will be reflective of upward price movements in the wider real estate market, combined with inflation.”

To help execute the new neighbourhood, Panda Developments Ltd engaged experienced development managers Veros, which has delivered many successful high-quality residential developments throughout New Zealand.

Veros Development Manager, Scott Bicknell says: “We believe strongly in the development and the neighbourhood we are creating. We are proud to be supporting growth in this community. We have put together an experienced and skilled project team which can deliver an excellent, master-planned community.”

“Located between New Plymouth and Whanganui and only 20 minutes from Mount Taranaki. Longview is the perfect spot to build a new home, bring up the kids, live and work from home remotely or retire in.

“This will be a special neighbourhood surrounded by green open spaces, where you can roll out of bed go fishing or cycling, play a game of golf and enjoy other local amenities right on your doorstep,” says Mr Bicknell.

Mr Brunton added: “All parties involved with Longview – Panda Developments, Veros, and Bayleys Hāwera – are confident that a substantial number of sections will sell in a relatively short timeframe, simply because there is nothing else like this in the market offering so much choice and flexibility.”

Latest sales data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand shows that in the month of April this year, the median sales price for a property in the South Taranaki catchment was up 22 percent from the same month in 2020 – rising from $300,000 to $366,000 in just 12 months.

Simultaneously, the REINZ stats recorded that the number of properties which sold in South Taranaki skyrocketed by 633 percent – up from six in April 2020 to 44 in April this year.

“The REINZ data alone shows the robust groundswell of demand for housing in the region, and is reflective of the strong Interest we have already received for sections in Longview,” Mr Brunton said.

“Longview is coming onto the market at a time to meet that demand and offer quality, new-build options for those looking to live in an area which has so many recreational attractions.”

Located between New Plymouth to the north and Whanganui to the south, Hāwera township and its surrounding settlements have a population of 10,300 residents according to 2018 Census data. The median age of a Hāwera resident in 2018 was 41.3-years.

For more information, head to longviewhawera.co.nz

