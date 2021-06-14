Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Canterbury Business Awards Back On Calendar

Monday, 14 June 2021, 10:04 am
Press Release: Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce

Westpac NZ and the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce have today launched the 2021 Westpac Business Champion Awards programme, celebrating the local businesses that make Waitaha Canterbury one of the leading regions for business growth.

In 2020, the annual Awards programme shifted to a digital platform due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, however his year, the full Awards programme is back and will again culminate in a ceremony to be held on 3 November at the Christchurch Arena.

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Leeann Watson says the focus of the Awards is celebrating the success of the region and reinforcing the role that business plays in the wider community.

"Daily we hear stories of businesses that are doing amazing things, so these Awards are all about celebrating the success of our local businesses and business people - however you define success. Whether it’s growing your company, taking pride in your team culture, or innovating to make the most of a new market opportunity, we want to shine the spotlight on those who make an outstanding impact in their particular sector and contribute to the strong quality of life the people in Canterbury enjoy.

"There is no doubt that our region has been through some challenging times over the last few years, so coming together for something so positive has never been more important. For our local businesses, these Awards are a fantastic way to broadcast that they are proud of their team’s achievements. It’s always so heartening to see the immense pride on the faces of all those involved at the end of the programme."

Naming Partner Westpac NZ has supported the Awards for 18 years. Westpac NZ Area Manager Commercial Banking Mark Forward says they’re an opportunity for organisations large and small to showcase their innovation and hard work and be inspired by the work of others.

"We’re proud to stand alongside Canterbury businesses as they help us build a more resilient and sustainable economy for all New Zealanders. We look forward to seeing - and celebrating - the impressive range of businesses in this year’s Awards," says Mr Forward.

There are 14 Award categories, covering a range of sizes and focus, and various stages of growth. Businesses can be nominated or can enter themselves online at westpacchampionawards.co.nz. Nominations close 2 July; entries close 23 July. Finalists will be announced 23 September, with the Awards ceremony on the evening of 3 November. The Awards are free to enter and open to individuals and organisations of all sizes and from any industry sector, including the not-for-profit sector.

Established in 2003, the Westpac Champion Business Awards are now one of the largest business awards of its kind in New Zealand. The Awards are a wholly owned subsidiary of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce (The Chamber).

Thanks to: Naming Partner Westpac NZ; Presenting Partner The Chamber; Award Partners Harvey Cameron Group, Mediaworks, The Press, and Venues Ōtautahi; Category Partners 2degrees, ACC, Christchurch Casino, Christchurch City Council, ChristchurchNZ, Kordia PLC, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, New Zealand Trade & Enterprise, Rātā Foundation, University of Canterbury Business School; and Award Supporters Air New Zealand, Blueprint, Export New Zealand Canterbury, Multi-Media Systems, and Warren and Mahoney.

