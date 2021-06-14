Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trans-Tasman Bubble Lifts Travel

Monday, 14 June 2021, 10:41 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The number of people crossing New Zealand’s border has climbed since two-way quarantine-free travel opened with Australia on 19 April 2021, Stats NZ said today.

There were 85,900 border crossings in April 2021, made up of 47,000 arrivals and 38,900 departures. Total border crossings were well up compared with the earlier months of 2021, which averaged 26,300 border crossings a month.

“Despite this increase, arrivals and departures are significantly lower than levels before COVID-19, when border crossings were as high as 1.2 million in April,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

© Scoop Media

