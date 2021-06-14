First Time On The Market In 40 Years –Northland Waterfront Land And Business

Interest is running hot in a magnificent freehold coastal property, currently home to one of Northland’s top family holiday destinations.

Treasure Island Holiday Park in Pataua South is being marketed for sale by Mike Peterson of Bayleys Auckland Central and Kirsty McCorkingdale of Bayleys Whangarei by way of Deadline Private Treaty closing 4pm, Wednesday July 7 (unless sold prior).

Peterson said he was not surprised the property was attracting strong interest from far and wide.

“This is an incredibly rare opportunity and is becoming more rare. We have fielded more than 30 enquiries so far as buyers recognise the numerous options available for this iconic piece of paradise,” he said.

Occupying 5.67ha (more or less), this closely-held waterfront estate is offered for the first time in 40 years, where the original owner operates the very profitable and popular ‘Treasure Island Holiday Park'.

Situated on the sparking waterfront of Northland’s east coast, there is direct access across Crown-owned land to the sheltered waters of the Pataua estuary and white sandy beach of Papuni.

This is a region steeped in history, with the adjacent sacred Te Whangae mountain, or maunga overlooking the area. It was on its former Pa site that Samuel Marsden was reported to have stayed, while sheltering from a storm in 1820.

The zoning for this property is Rural Village Residential Environment under the proposed district plan and Peterson said there is exciting potential here to create more titles or future subdivision, subject to consent.

McCorkindale said that while developers had been shoulder tapping them, “the existing, very sound business offered an opportunity to purchase a freehold going concern and realise profit from the forward bookings. Campgrounds like this one on freehold land are few and far between,” she said.

“There are many options to maximise what is already there,” Peterson added. “With so much space on offer, you could also build for panoramic views from the more elevated parts of the section.”

A Northland destination that enjoys repeat business, the holiday park shows increased profitability year on year, with accommodation fully booked for Christmas 2021/2022 and beyond.

Immaculately maintained and updated, it boasts 85 powered and 65 non-powered camping sites; two ablution blocks with 10 showers and 14 toilets; a shop, bakery and takeaway bar located on site.

The property also includes a two-bedroom home and one-bedroom cottage, ideal for on-site manager accommodation and/or live-in owners.

“There is the chance to keep the current management in place while you decide what to do next. With such a great set-up, a commercial kitchen and shop on site, the fundamentals are there to allow all sorts of other business operations,” McCorkindale said.

It should be noted that there are no competitors within the immediate area.

Treasure Island Holiday Park is ideally located, less than a 30km drive to Whangarei Town Basin, on the bus route to Parua Bay School (years 1 - 8) and high schools in Whangarei.

The area boasts breath-taking coastal and mountain walks, beautiful white sandy surf beaches that the east coast is renowned for, wonderful boating with excellent diving and fishing.

The Pataua South boat ramp is a three-minute drive away, with The Pines Golf Club and Parua Bay Tavern about 20 minutes’ drive.

Peterson said this rare and quality offering should not be overlooked. “This is the best of all worlds – a great, solid business in an incredible location. It really is the emerald of the north, it’s got everything going for it.”

