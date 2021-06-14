Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

First Time On The Market In 40 Years –Northland Waterfront Land And Business

Monday, 14 June 2021, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

Interest is running hot in a magnificent freehold coastal property, currently home to one of Northland’s top family holiday destinations.

Treasure Island Holiday Park in Pataua South is being marketed for sale by Mike Peterson of Bayleys Auckland Central and Kirsty McCorkingdale of Bayleys Whangarei by way of Deadline Private Treaty closing 4pm, Wednesday July 7 (unless sold prior).

Peterson said he was not surprised the property was attracting strong interest from far and wide.

“This is an incredibly rare opportunity and is becoming more rare. We have fielded more than 30 enquiries so far as buyers recognise the numerous options available for this iconic piece of paradise,” he said.

Occupying 5.67ha (more or less), this closely-held waterfront estate is offered for the first time in 40 years, where the original owner operates the very profitable and popular ‘Treasure Island Holiday Park'.

Situated on the sparking waterfront of Northland’s east coast, there is direct access across Crown-owned land to the sheltered waters of the Pataua estuary and white sandy beach of Papuni.

This is a region steeped in history, with the adjacent sacred Te Whangae mountain, or maunga overlooking the area. It was on its former Pa site that Samuel Marsden was reported to have stayed, while sheltering from a storm in 1820.

The zoning for this property is Rural Village Residential Environment under the proposed district plan and Peterson said there is exciting potential here to create more titles or future subdivision, subject to consent.

McCorkindale said that while developers had been shoulder tapping them, “the existing, very sound business offered an opportunity to purchase a freehold going concern and realise profit from the forward bookings. Campgrounds like this one on freehold land are few and far between,” she said.

“There are many options to maximise what is already there,” Peterson added. “With so much space on offer, you could also build for panoramic views from the more elevated parts of the section.”

A Northland destination that enjoys repeat business, the holiday park shows increased profitability year on year, with accommodation fully booked for Christmas 2021/2022 and beyond.

Immaculately maintained and updated, it boasts 85 powered and 65 non-powered camping sites; two ablution blocks with 10 showers and 14 toilets; a shop, bakery and takeaway bar located on site.

The property also includes a two-bedroom home and one-bedroom cottage, ideal for on-site manager accommodation and/or live-in owners.

“There is the chance to keep the current management in place while you decide what to do next. With such a great set-up, a commercial kitchen and shop on site, the fundamentals are there to allow all sorts of other business operations,” McCorkindale said.

It should be noted that there are no competitors within the immediate area.

Treasure Island Holiday Park is ideally located, less than a 30km drive to Whangarei Town Basin, on the bus route to Parua Bay School (years 1 - 8) and high schools in Whangarei.

The area boasts breath-taking coastal and mountain walks, beautiful white sandy surf beaches that the east coast is renowned for, wonderful boating with excellent diving and fishing.

The Pataua South boat ramp is a three-minute drive away, with The Pines Golf Club and Parua Bay Tavern about 20 minutes’ drive.

Peterson said this rare and quality offering should not be overlooked. “This is the best of all worlds – a great, solid business in an incredible location. It really is the emerald of the north, it’s got everything going for it.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Energy Resources Aotearoa: Doubling Of Coal Use Shows Need For Local Natural Gas

New figures showing a near doubling of coal-fired electricity generation highlight New Zealand’s energy shortage and the need for natural gas as a lower carbon alternative, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa... More>>


E Tu: ‘Sense Of Mourning’ As Norske Skog Mill Set To Close

Workers at Norske Skog’s Tasman Mill now know they’ll be losing their jobs in little over a month’s time.
On Wednesday afternoon, workers were told the mill will be stopping production from the end of June... More>>




Stats NZ: Card Spending Sees Strong Growth In May

Seasonally adjusted card spending rose by $189 million (2.3 percent) between April 2021 and May 2021, Stats NZ said today.
Spending rose across all industries for the first time since New Zealand moved to level 1 in June 2020... More>>




Auction: 1.4 Million In Rare Vintage Watches, Gems, Jewels & Diamonds Go Under The Hammer At Webb’s

An auction event showcasing over 1.4 Million dollars in rare jewels, gems, diamonds and vintage watches is due to take place this Sunday by Auckland based auction house Webb’s... More>>

Catalist: NZ’s New SME Stock Exchange, Gets Licence To Go Public

New Zealand has a new stock exchange – designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to raise up to $20 million a year from the public.
Called Catalist, the exchange has already been successfully working the private investment sector.... More>>

E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 