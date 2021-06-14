Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

JCB Accelerates Business Expansion In ASEAN Region With Opening Of New Department In Singapore

Monday, 14 June 2021, 5:15 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

TOKYO, June 14, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, is pleased to announce the establishment of a new ASEAN Business Enhancement and Creation Department under its subsidiary, JCB International Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

JCB develops and provisions innovative technologies and services around the world. The ASEAN Business Enhancement and Creation Department will further accelerate the development of new payment services through strategic partnerships and investments with local financial institutions and start-ups, and with Japanese companies operating in the rapidly growing ASEAN region.

In addition, the new department will proactively seek to create new business opportunities beyond the framework of our current payment business in the ASEAN region.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 36 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

