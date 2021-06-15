Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hearts & Science Jane Stanley’s Vision Turns Into Gold

Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 10:11 am
Hearts and Science NZ

Hearts & Science New Zealand is pleased to announce that CEO, Jane Stanley, has picked up first place at this year’s Woman Leading Change Awards in the Vision Leader category for building an agency during a global pandemic, COVID-19.

Whilst many leaders would be daunted by the task of building an agency from scratch during the challenging time and not to mention in an already established market, Jane has done just that and with huge success, recent industry reporting (RECMA 2020) shows that Hearts & Science NZ has launched itself into the top ten most significant media agencies in market.

Jane comments “It’s truly incredible to be recognised as female leader across Asia Pacific and be amongst these amazing women nominated. Like so many business leaders, I learnt so much during COVID, often having to adapt my skills and experience to fit the new business reality.”

Peter Horgan, CEO at Omnicom Australia and New Zealand, shares “Jane is building Hearts as a communications consultancy that is redefining how an agency can drive client growth. We are so proud that she has been recognised at WLCA for both her vision and achievements.”

Hearts & Science NZ was launched in late 2019 as part of OMG’s global expansion of its third agency network. Industry leaders Hearts & Science specialises in using customer data to help brands build individual relationships with customers at scale.

