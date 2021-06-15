Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Logitech Combo Touch Available For New IPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th Generation) And IPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Generation)

Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 4:46 pm
Press Release: Logitech

Introducing the latest from Logitech, the Logitech Combo Touch is now available for the new iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation) and coming soon for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation). Combo Touch is an incredibly versatile case with detachable keyboard and integrated trackpad that allows typing, viewing, sketching, and reading, all while keeping the iPad securely protected. Combo Touch features our largest, click-anywhere trackpad for a world-class, highly responsive and reliable trackpad experience. It connects to iPad via Smart Connector, eliminating the need for a separate battery, on/off switch or Bluetooth pairing.

“Last year, we introduced a trackpad to our signature laptop-like typing experience for iPad, offering improved levels of control and precision to create and work seamlessly,” said Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech. “We’ve made this experience even better with Combo Touch by adding the largest trackpad we've ever created for a keyboard case that allows users to click-anywhere on the surface providing more space to work, and a thinner case that looks great but is still protective for the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation).”

Combo Touch supports four use modes: typing, viewing, sketching and reading. The protective case features an integrated kickstand that allows for adjustment of the iPad to just the right angle for viewing across a 50-degree range. Enjoy the full versatility of the iPad without having to remove it from its protective case with the fully detachable keyboard. Simply detach for reading or sketching and then reattach it to type out emails.

The larger area trackpad design of Combo Touch allows for more space to perform your favourite Multi-Touch trackpad gestures in iPadOS like dragging, scrolling, switching between apps and more. These gestures allow you to quickly and precisely highlight spreadsheet cells in Numbers, drag multiple objects in Keynote, and edit and copy text in Pages and Notes.

Available in Oxford Grey, Combo Touch features our thinnest keyboard case with trackpad design. It’s fitted and molded for iPad, and designed to protect the front, back and corners from scuffs and scratches. Combo Touch was designed with an open side so the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) stays magnetically attached to iPad for easy and continued pairing, charging and storing.

Well-spaced auto backlit keys and a familiar layout offer comfortable, efficient typing with 16 adjustable levels of brightness for visibility in any environment, inside or outdoors, day or night. A full row of iPadOS shortcut keys provides one-tap access to the Home Screen, including volume and media controls, key brightness levels and more.

Logitech Combo Touch New Zealand pricing and availability

Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation) is available now at logitech.com and Harvey Norman and coming soon to PB Tech, Noel Leeming and JB Hi-Fi with a suggested retail price of $349.90. Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) will be available soon at logitech.com, PB Tech, Noel Leeming, Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi with a suggested retail price of $389.90.

