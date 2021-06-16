Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Commits $100 Million In Low-cost Green Loans To Help Farmers Tackle Environmental Impact

Wednesday, 16 June 2021, 8:58 am
Press Release: ASB Bank

  • Kiwi farmers wanting to boost their climate resilience and make a positive difference to the environment are set to benefit from ASB’s new Rural Sustainability Loan, which offers a market-leading 2.25% p.a. variable rate for sustainable farming improvements.

ASB rural customers can now tap into discounted lending to take their farm sustainability to the next level, with funding available for conservation and biodiversity restoration, and projects to drive the switch to renewable energy, prevent pollution and waste, cut emissions, and promote healthy soil, ecosystems, waterways and animal welfare.

The new offering follows ASB’s recently announced Back My Build loan, which encourages Kiwis to boost housing supply with a market-leading rate for new builds. Both initiatives make use of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s Funding for Lending scheme, as ASB honours its commitment to use the low-cost funds for productive lending to benefit all Kiwis.

ASB Executive General Manager for Business Banking Tim Deane says the Rural Sustainability Loan will help future-proof two of New Zealand’s greatest assets: our farmers and our land.

“Farmers tell us climate change and regulatory pressure are big issues keeping them up at night. That’s why we’re digging in and doing more for Kiwis who want to go beyond compliance basics and drive change that makes a deeper difference for their farm and ultimately the environment.

“Already our farming customers have invested more than $120 million to plant native trees, install environmentally-friendly effluent systems and fence off waterways – and we know many want to do more. Our goal is for our new sustainability loans to back $100 million in green upgrades over the next five years, so New Zealand can continue to lead the world in efficient and profitable farming and command a premium for Kiwi products.”

Applications for the ASB Rural Sustainability Loan are now open and the variable rate will be available for up to five years from when the customer makes their first draw down. The variable rate means customers are free to make lump sum payments or fix their rate at any time.

“Climate change is a critical issue for New Zealand. And whether it’s navigating shifting consumer expectations, or the reality of changing weather conditions on their farm, we know ASB has an opportunity to help our customers get ahead of their sustainability challenges.

“We’re proud of the work many farmers have already done and are excited to be offering this sharp rate to encourage more to get stuck into meaningful environmental improvements. From solar power for the milk shed, precision fertilisation or changing pasture or herd genetics to reduce methane emissions, there’s so much we can do to make a real difference for farmers while supporting a more sustainable rural sector in the longer term.”

More information on ASB’s Rural Sustainability Loan can be found on the ASB website at https://www.asb.co.nz/business-loans/rural-sustainability-loan.html

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




REINZ May Data: House Price Rises Continue; Auckland Hits New Record Median Price Again

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 32.3% from $620,000 in May 2020 to $820,000 in May 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>

Energy Resources Aotearoa: Doubling Of Coal Use Shows Need For Local Natural Gas

New figures showing a near doubling of coal-fired electricity generation highlight New Zealand’s energy shortage and the need for natural gas as a lower carbon alternative, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa... More>>


E Tu: ‘Sense Of Mourning’ As Norske Skog Mill Set To Close

Workers at Norske Skog’s Tasman Mill now know they’ll be losing their jobs in little over a month’s time.
On Wednesday afternoon, workers were told the mill will be stopping production from the end of June... More>>



Auction: 1.4 Million In Rare Vintage Watches, Gems, Jewels & Diamonds Go Under The Hammer At Webb’s

An auction event showcasing over 1.4 Million dollars in rare jewels, gems, diamonds and vintage watches is due to take place this Sunday by Auckland based auction house Webb’s... More>>

Catalist: NZ’s New SME Stock Exchange, Gets Licence To Go Public

New Zealand has a new stock exchange – designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to raise up to $20 million a year from the public.
Called Catalist, the exchange has already been successfully working the private investment sector.... More>>

E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 