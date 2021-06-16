KOJO Expands Into New Zealand With Acquisition Of Wolfcast

National creative studio, KOJO has announced the acquisition of New Zealand based boutique sports presentation business, Wolfcast. The purchase provides KOJO Sport with a solid foundation for the company to expand its footprint and enter the New Zealand market.

Based in Wellington, Wolfcast has delivered many key sporting events including All Blacks & Maori All Blacks International Fixtures, the HSBC Hamilton Sevens and Super Rugby Matches.

Stephen Lord, KOJO CEO, said “we’ve been looking to enter the New Zealand market for a while now and we’re thrilled to have found the right opportunity with Wolfcast. It provides an established and impressive presence in the competitive sport entertainment market while also providing KOJO with a great launch pad to introduce our complete creative service offering”.

Wolfcast founder Tara Hakiwai will join KOJO Sport as a senior producer. Prior to establishing the business in early 2019, Hakiwai held roles with the National Basketball League, Wellington Football Union and Hurricanes Rugby.

Commenting on the acquisition and her new role at KOJO, Hakiwai said “I’ve loved my time building Wolfcast and have a huge sense of pride in what I’ve created but I’m equally excited for the future and the additional value KOJO can offer our clients and partners”.

“Tara brings extensive experience and knowledge in the sports presentation and match enhancement industry, alongside a strong commercial, sport sponsorship and activations background and we’re excited to welcome her to the team” said Lord.

Tara joins KOJO immediately and will focus on growing KOJO’s sport work in New Zealand.

To experience KOJO Sport, visit: www.kojo.com.au/sport

