Waimea Group Partners With Viatec To Exclusively Distribute SmartPTO Technology In New Zealand

Waimea Group is pleased to announce its partnership with Viatec to exclusively distribute Viatec’s flagship ePTO product SmartPTO in New Zealand. New Zealand has ambitious and focused initiatives around emissions reduction, including medium and heavy-duty applications – with increased interest and investments in this sector both by the public and private agencies.

SmartPTO is an electric power take-off unit that is simple to install, cost-effective and unintrusive. It has Lithium batteries that power the Electric PTO which provide hydraulic power to the EWP, which eliminates the diesel engine idling during EWP operation. After an easy installation and simply connecting the unit to the hydraulic system, bucket trucks are transformed – eliminating the huge toll idling takes on the environment and finances.

With a combined 50 years in the trucking industry, Waimea Group is ideally positioned to distribute and service SmartPTO and continue to service infrastructure projects that are essential to New Zealand by providing specialised equipment to the utilities industry.

Waimea Group expressed they are pleased to have secured the exclusive agency in New Zealand to distribute SmartPTO by Viatec.

“We had been making our own electric PTO, but when we found SmartPTO from Viatec, we knew this was so much more innovative and superior to anything else we had seen. We just wanted to be part of this journey,” said Product Specialist Gareth Deck.

“We are delighted to add Waimea Group to our global family of partnerships,” said Anjali Deodhar, VP-Sales of Viatec, Inc. “They are focused on the right markets at the right time and bring years of experience and expertise in this field.”

Viatec are innovators of advanced technology with the goal of solving problems that impact the human footprint on the environment.

Waimea is the largest manufacturer and distributer of insulated bucket trucks in NZ and has already built a fully electric EWP with a Versalift boom, so the partnership with Viatec was a natural progression. With orders for SmartPTO’s already coming in and plans to retrofit them on their own hire fleet, this partnership with Viatec enables Waimea to lead the way in providing environmentally sustainable solutions which are also commercially viable for their power utility customers.

Read more about SmartPTO here https://www.waimea.co.nz/products/accessories/smartpto/

